The Buffs and Lady Buffs are raking in the postseason awards.
McAlester boys and girls soccer announced multiple athletes earned All District and All State honors for their efforts during the historic spring season.
For the Lady Buffs, senior goalkeeper Emma Harrison earned All State recognition, as well as District 5A-3 All District honors.
Junior center back Kelsie Harden, freshman defender Annabel Grantham, and sophomore midfielder Rihanna Kelly joined Harrison with All-District recognition, while junior midfielder Lyliana Perez was named to the team as honorable mention.
The Lady Buffs finished their season with a record of 11-5, including a second-place district finish and a state quarterfinal appearance — the second-ever in program history.
For the Buffs, senior defender Logan Harden was named an All State honorable mention.
Sophomore Ronaldo Martinez and junior goalkeeper Brandon McDaniel were both named to the District 5A-3 All District team, while juniors Christian Fabian and Cameron Giacomo were named to the team as honorable mentions.
The Buffs ended their historic season with a record of 11-5, a fourth-place district finish with a district record of 4-3, and the program’s first playoff appearance in school history.
Here is the complete list of postseason awards and accolades for McAlester soccer:
LADY BUFFS
Emma Harrison, Senior — All State, All District goalkeeper
Kelsie Harden, Junior — All District center back
Annabel Grantham, Freshman — All District defender
Rihanna Kelly, Sophomore — All District midfielder
Lyliana Perez, Junior — All District honorable mention midfielder
BUFFS
Logan Harden, Senior — All State honorable mention defender
Ronaldo Martinez, Sophomore — All District midfielder
Brandon McDaniel, Junior — All District goalkeeper
Christian Fabian, Junior — All District honorable mention midfielder
Cameron Giacomo, Junior — All District honorable mention forward
