The Buffs and Lady Buffs are raking in the postseason awards.

McAlester boys and girls soccer announced multiple athletes earned All District and All State honors for their efforts during the historic spring season.

For the Lady Buffs, senior goalkeeper Emma Harrison earned All State recognition, as well as District 5A-3 All District honors.

Junior center back Kelsie Harden, freshman defender Annabel Grantham, and sophomore midfielder Rihanna Kelly joined Harrison with All-District recognition, while junior midfielder Lyliana Perez was named to the team as honorable mention.

The Lady Buffs finished their season with a record of 11-5, including a second-place district finish and a state quarterfinal appearance — the second-ever in program history.

For the Buffs, senior defender Logan Harden was named an All State honorable mention.

Sophomore Ronaldo Martinez and junior goalkeeper Brandon McDaniel were both named to the District 5A-3 All District team, while juniors Christian Fabian and Cameron Giacomo were named to the team as honorable mentions.

The Buffs ended their historic season with a record of 11-5, a fourth-place district finish with a district record of 4-3, and the program’s first playoff appearance in school history.

Here is the complete list of postseason awards and accolades for McAlester soccer:

LADY BUFFS

Emma Harrison, Senior — All State, All District goalkeeper

Kelsie Harden, Junior — All District center back

Annabel Grantham, Freshman — All District defender

Rihanna Kelly, Sophomore — All District midfielder

Lyliana Perez, Junior — All District honorable mention midfielder

BUFFS

Logan Harden, Senior — All State honorable mention defender

Ronaldo Martinez, Sophomore — All District midfielder

Brandon McDaniel, Junior — All District goalkeeper

Christian Fabian, Junior — All District honorable mention midfielder

Cameron Giacomo, Junior — All District honorable mention forward

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you