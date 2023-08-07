The Lady Buffs battled to the finish.
McAlester hosted Whitesboro in its season-opening game Monday at Mike Deak Field, where the Lady Buffs battled but fell 9-0.
The Lady Bulldogs struck first, scoring two runs to start the game. But McAlester pitcher Shylie Mason notched back-to-back strikeouts to retire the side.
Whitesboro answered with four more runs later in the top of the third, extending the Lady Bulldogs lead. But the Lady Buffs stayed focused, battling at the plate in the bottom of the fourth.
Ambree House notched a hard-hit line drive single to center, followed by Casey Woods with a walk to put two on the bags. But the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold strong and retire the side.
McAlester kept pushing at the plate, with Kamryn Wilkett leading off the bottom of the fifth inning with a walk. Sam Shaffer followed with a single to the second baseman, quickly beating out the run to once again put two Lady Buffs on base.
Whitesboro found a way out of the jam, and responded by extending its lead to nine heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Woods drilled a high-flying ball that bounced over the center field fence for a ground-rule double to get the Lady Buffs moving once again. But Whitesboro held on defensively to seal away the win.
Woods led McAlester, going 2-2 on the day, followed by House with a hit. Mason finished with six strikeouts in the circle.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they’ll travel to Ada Tuesday for their first road game of the season. They’ll then return home to McAlester to play host to Latta on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
