ROFF — Noah Foris eyed his target as stepped to the line, took a deep breath and let his shot fly. He sent the ball through the net, securing the Cowboys’ ticket to the area tournament.
Kiowa faced off against Tupelo in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B regional consolation finals on Saturday, where the Cowboys held off the Tigers for the 44-40 win and advance to the next round.
Cason Church and Eli Foris got the Cowboys on the board first with a pair of free throws, with Myer Medders adding a jumper for another score. Although the Tigers answered with scores of their own, Kiowa used buckets from Noah Foris and Cooper McClendon to take an 8-6 lead after the first period.
The back and forth continued into the second quarter, with Medders and Jaxon Wills answering Tupelo’s scores to keep the teams neck-and-neck through most of the quarter. The Tigers next rattled off a scoring run to take the lead, but points from Noah Foris and Medders made it a slim 18-17 Tupelo lead at the half.
After trading scores to start the third quarter, Kiowa used free throws from Eli Foris and a swishing corner three from Church to pull into a 24-20 lead midway through the quarter. Jaxon Wills later added a pair of foul shots, but the Tigers scored to slim the lead down to one.
Tupelo followed that with a triple to take a two-point lead, but a foul on a rebound sent Church to the line — making both to tie up the game at 28-28 after three quarters.
The Cowboys turned up the dials in the fourth, using points from Noah Foris and Cason Church to extend the lead midway through the quarter. The Tigers looked to chip away, using a foul on a made bucket for three points and trim the Kiowa lead to three with 3:12 to play.
The two teams battled for their playoff lives down the stretch, but it’d be the Cowboys holding on to seal away the win.
Noah Foris led the way with 15 points, followed by Church with 11 points, Medders with seven points, Eli Foris with five points, Wills with four points, and McClendon with two points.
Kiowa joins Stuart in advancing to their respective area tournaments next week, scheduled for Feb. 23-25. The Cowboys will face the runner-up between Paden and Buffalo Valley at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Ada, while the Hornets will face the runner-up between Glencoe and Kinta at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at Henryetta.
Here are the complete regional tournament brackets for local Class A-B boys teams. These brackets will be updated as scores are reported:
CLASS A
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KONAWA/QUINTON
FEB. 16
AT KONAWA
G3: Konawa 56, Webbers Falls 45
G1: Riverfield 68, Riverside 57
AT QUINTON
G4: Arkoma 70, Crowder 67 (2OT)
G2: Allen 67, Cave Springs 24
FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN
G5: Cave Springs 55, Konawa 47
G6: Riverside 76, Arkoma 45
FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Cave Springs vs. Riverside, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Riverfield vs. Allen, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KIOWA/ROFF
FEB. 16
AT KIOWA
G3: Tupelo 72, Maud 52
G1: Earlsboro 61, Kiowa 41
AT ROFF
G4: Ft. Towson 46, Mill Creek 23
G2: Roff 66, Pittsburg 23
FEB. 17 AT ROFF
G5: Tupelo 45, Pittsburg 42
G6: Kiowa 43, Ft. Towson 33
FEB. 18 AT ROFF
G7: Kiowa 44, Tupelo 40 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Earlsboro vs. Roff, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D AT MOSS/STRINGTOWN
FEB. 16
AT MOSS
G3: McCurtain 58, Calvin 29
G1: Moss 45, Stuart 43
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Clayton 49, Whitesboro 42
G2: Stringtown 67, Battiest 60
FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN
G5: McCurtain 78, Battiest 65
G6: Stuart 56, Clayton 46
FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Stuart 63, McCurtain 47(Winner advances to area)
G8: Moss vs. Stringtown, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
