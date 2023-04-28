The Cowgirls tightened the reins, and rode their way to a rally to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.
Kiowa faced off against Roff in the final game of its Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A regional tournament at Red Oak, roaring back with a rally for the 12-9 win to advance to the state tournament.
The Lady Tigers struck first in the bottom of the opening inning, plating four to take the early lead. Defensively, they held Kiowa scoreless through the first two innings.
But the Cowgirls wouldn’t be held off for long. Alison Wolfenbarger led off the top of the third inning with a single, followed by Reagan Dominic and Halle Giaudrone loading up the bags.
That’s when Paige Igou stepped up to the plate, and sent a high-flying ball to right field to score two runs for the Cowgirls. Back-to-back ground balls put into play scored two more runs, tying up the game at 4-4.
Kinsey Jenson followed with an RBI single to left field, and the Cowgirls took over the lead 5-4 after three innings.
Kiowa wasn’t done scoring yet as it got back to work in the top of the fifth inning.
Igou made a massive statement — ripping a moon ball over the center field fence for the three-run dinger. Mollie Bain wanted to join the party, so she mashed a tater over the left field wall for a solo shot. Maccie Bain later grounded an RBI double, putting Kiowa up 10-4 after five innings.
In the top of the sixth inning, Kiowa kept attacking at the plate. Igou knocked an RBI double, and Mollie Bain nabbed one of her own to extend the lead 12-4.
But the Lady Tigers answered in the bottom frame, using a three-run homer to cut the Kiowa lead to 12-7 after six innings. Roff homered once more in the bottom of the seventh, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Cowgirls held on defensively for the win.
Igou led the way with six RBIs on the day, followed by Mollie and Maccie Bain with two RBIs each, and Tyler Giaudrone and Jenson with one each.
Next up for the Cowgirls, they’ll take on the competition at the OSSAA Class A Slow-pitch State tournament scheduled for May 2 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Here are the complete scores for Friday's regional at Red Oak:
RED OAK REGIONAL
G1: Red Oak 21, Mason 3
G2: Kiowa 13, Roff 5
G3: Red Oak 24, Kiowa 21 (Red Oak advances to state tournament)
G4: Roff 8, Mason 6
G5: Kiowa 12, Roff 9 (Kiowa advances to state)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.