The Cowboys saw their opportunity and lassoed their ticket to Oklahoma City.
Kiowa faced off against Boswell in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B regional final on Saturday, where the Cowboys jumped out early to win 9-0 and advance to the state tournament.
The Cowboys put themselves on the board in the opening frame, as an RBI single from Cody Scrivner got the bats going. Shooter Boatright next scored on a wild pitch, giving Kiowa the early 2-0 lead.
The game became a defensive battle in the ensuing innings, with Hunter Boatright doing work on the mound. He struck out five batters as he was backed up by the Cowboy defense, preserving the lead for the black and gold.
But the Cowboys cracked the game wide opening the top of the seventh inning.
Hunter Boatright led with a walk, and Twine Palmer reached safely on an error. Hunter Boatright later scored off a wild pitch, and a knock from Scrivner scored another. Cooper McClendon added in a hard ground-ball single to right field for an RBI, and Scrivner next scored on a passed ball to extend the lead.
Landon Peterson next stepped up to the plate, drilling a fly ball to center for an RBI score. Later, Chandler Kelley got in on the action — smacking a single to right field to score Peterson. But the Cowboys also took advantage of an error as Cason Church crossed home plate.
The Cowboys got back on defense in the bottom of the inning, only three outs away from punching their ticket. Hunter Boatright finished out the day, striking out the two batters in the side as Kiowa sealed away the win.
Scrivner led the way with two RBIs at the plate, followed by McClendon and Peterson with one RBI each. Hunter Boatright pitched the complete game on the mound, striking out seven in the win.
Next up for the Cowboys, they’ll travel for the OSSAA Class B State Baseball tournament, scheduled for May 4-6 in Oklahoma City.
