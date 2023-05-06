The Cowboys fought to the end.
Eleventh-ranked Kiowa faced off against No. 1 Roff in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State baseball tournament on Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School, where the Cowboys fell 13-0.
The Tigers opened up the game with a run in the first two at-bats, taking an early 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning. They added four more in the top of the third to extend the lead to 6-0.
A hit-by-pitch for Cash Clifft and a pair of walks for Chandler Kelley and Hunter Boatright — but the Roff defense held strong to keep the Cowboys at bay.
Roff responded in the top of the next inning, plating seven to add to its lead. The Cowboys fought to the end, but it'd be the Tigers sealing the win.
Kelley and Shooter Boatright led the day at the plate, each earning a hit. Twine Palmer got the start on the mound, striking out eight, while Shooter Boatright added three strikeouts on the day.
The Cowboys finish their spring season with a record of 20-10, a third place Pitt 8 Conference finish, district and regional championships, and a state quarterfinal appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.