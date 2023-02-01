The McAlester Hall of Fame is getting its latest inductee this week.
McAlester Public Schools will honor Jaci Inman (née Bigham) as the newest addition to the McAlester Athletic Hall of Fame during Friday’s home game against Ardmore at Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
Inman joins Bobby Smith, Johnny Cardenas, and Randy Hughes as the 2022-2023 class of inducted members — with the latter three being honored with a ceremony during the fall football season.
A 2009 graduate of McAlester, Inman was a multi-sport athlete in basketball and softball. She was a four-time conference MVP, Tip Off Magazine’s 5A MVP, and was a member of the 2009 Class 5A State Tournament All-Tourney First Team.
Inman was named to All State honors by the Tulsa World, Daily Oklahoman, Oklahoma Coaches Association, and the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
After graduation from McAlester, Inman continued her basketball career at Oral Roberts University. While at ORU, she was a three-time All Conference member, holds the record for career assists with the Golden Eagles at 668, is third all-time in steals with 277, and fourth all-time in career three-pointers at 212.
Inman is also one of only two players to record 1,000 points and 500 assists in program history, and led ORU to the 2013 Southland Conference regular season and tournament championships — helping the team to three WNIT appearances.
Inman’s playing career ended in 2013, and in an article with the McAlester News-Capital, she said she’s grateful for having been a Golden Eagle and the opportunities it presented her.
“I think your experience (at ORU) is unlike any you’d get anywhere else,” she said. “It’s a unique and interesting place to be for four years.”
She was inducted into the ORU Athletic Hall of Fame on Feb. 5, 2022, during a halftime ceremony in a game against St. Thomas inside the Mabee Center.
Inman and her husband, Tyler, reside in Tulsa with their three children, sons Brooks and Brody and daughter Bryce.
The McAlester Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 1995. Since its inception, 27 McAlester athletes and coaches have been given the prestigious honor. All Hall of Fame plaques are displayed in the hallway at Bob Brumley Gymnasium for the public to view.
