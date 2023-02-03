Jaci Inman beamed as she looked around at the standing ovation in Bob Brumley Gymnasium, a place where she made plenty of history and memories.
“I feel overjoyed,” she said.
Inman (née Bigham) became the latest member to be inducted into the McAlester Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, and was joined by her family and a trove of former Lady Buffs teammates in celebrating the honor.
“I feel proud. It’s an individual honor, but I have a bunch of teammates here tonight, and really, that’s where my memories are,” she said. “Couldn’t have done anything without my family, my teammates, my coaches from that time. So I’m just really proud of have them here with me.
Inman joins Bobby Smith, Johnny Cardenas, and Randy Hughes as the 2022-2023 class of inducted members — with the latter three being honored with a ceremony during the fall football season.
The McAlester Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 1995. Since its inception, more than 30 McAlester athletes and coaches have been given the prestigious honor. All Hall of Fame plaques are displayed in the hallway at Bob Brumley Gymnasium for the public to view.
A 2009 graduate of McAlester, Inman was a multi-sport athlete in basketball and softball. She was a four-time conference MVP, Tip Off Magazine’s 5A MVP, and was a member of the 2009 Class 5A State Tournament All-Tourney First Team.
Inman was named to All State honors by the Tulsa World, Daily Oklahoman, Oklahoma Coaches Association, and the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
After graduation from McAlester, Inman continued her basketball career at Oral Roberts University. While at ORU, she was a three-time All Conference member, holds the record for career assists with the Golden Eagles at 668, is third all-time in steals with 277, and fourth all-time in career three-pointers at 212.
Inman is also one of only two players to record 1,000 points and 500 assists in program history, and led ORU to the 2013 Southland Conference regular season and tournament championships — helping the team to three WNIT appearances.
She was inducted into the ORU Athletic Hall of Fame on Feb. 5, 2022, during a halftime ceremony in a game against St. Thomas inside the Mabee Center.
But as she looked back on her years in black and gold, Inman said none of it would have been possible without God and the many special people close to her heart.
“A lot of hard work and effort went into my years playing basketball, so it’s great to be honored. But again, I just want to put it back on my team, and obviously the Lord,” she said. “Again, it’s great to be honored, but it’s my teammates, the Lord, family, and friends that have got me to this point.”
Inman said the reunion with her teammates was like being with family she hasn’t seen in years. But the memories quickly came joyously flooding back as they remembered their teenage days in McAlester.
“Some of them we can talk about, some of them we can’t,” she laughed. “But just getting to rehash some of the things we’ve done over the years — and I haven’t got to see some of them in over 10 years — so it’s really great to see them and catch up.”
Inman now lives in Broken Arrow with her husband Tyler and their three children, sons Brooks and Brody, and the newest addition in daughter Bryce. And she said the life they have built has been a blessing.
“We have a five-month old, so we’ve had a lot of sleepless nights lately. So I’ve got to try to come out of the fog of being parents to an infant right now,” Inman smiled. “But we’re just into normal life, and it’s fantastic. We’re married, have three kids, and just living the American dream.”
