The Warriorettes are heading back to the dirt.
Indianola softball will once again embark on a new season, taking on the competition in its 2023 fast-pitch schedule.
The Warriorettes and coach Roger Parham will begin the season on the road Aug. 7 in a tilt against Tushka. They’ll then return home and immediately host tournament action with the Indianola Fast-Pitch Tournament Aug. 10-12, featuring Okmulgee, Quinton, Smithville, Cameron, Talihina, Allen, Porter, Crowder, and Gans.
Indianola will have one more matchup on its home field Aug. 14 as LeFlore comes to town. They’ll then hit the road with stops at Weleetka, the Oktaha Tournament, and McAlester for the Pitt 8 Softball Festival. After that, the road trip continues with games at Gans and Dewar before returning home to face Haileyville on Sept. 5.
The Warriorettes will round out the regular season at home against McCurtain on Sept. 18, followed by Senior Day activities and a game against Gans on Sept. 19. They’ll then embark on postseason play with districts directly to follow.
Here is the complete 2023 Indianola fast-pitch softball schedule:
Aug. 7 at Tushka, 4 p.m.
Aug. 10-12 vs. Indianola Tournament, TBA
Aug. 14 vs. LeFlore, 4 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Weleetka, 4 p.m.
Aug. 17-19 at Oktaha Tournament, TBA
Aug. 21-22 at Pitt 8 Festival
Aug. 24 at Gans, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 28 at Dewar, 4 p.m.
Sept. 5 vs. Haileyville, 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 at LeFlore, 4 p.m.
Sept. 12 vs. Dewar, 4 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Tushka, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Crowder with Vanoss, 4:30 p.m.
Sept.18 vs. McCurtain, 4 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Gans, 4 p.m. (Senior Day)
Districts
Regionals
