The Warriors are prepping to return to the diamond.
Indianola will get back baseball next month as it embarks on its 2023 fall baseball schedule.
The Warriors will open the season on the road Aug. 10 in a tilt against Crowder. They’ll then return to Indianola for the home opener against Stuart on Aug. 12.
After home games versus Kiowa and Braggs, Indianola will hit the road once more for matchups against Caney and Moss. The Warriors will then host tournament action Aug. 24-26 during its Indianola Wood Bat Tournament.
September will being with a road trip to Okay on Sept. 7, then a home matchup against Moss on Sept. 11. That’ll be the last home game of the regular season for the Warriors, as they’ll round out the schedule with trips to Butner, Braggs, and Pittsburg — with postseason play to begin Sept. 21-22.
Here is the complete 2023 Indianola fall baseball schedule:
Aug. 10 at Crowder, 4 p.m.
Aug. 12 vs. Stuart, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 15 vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
Aug. 17 vs. Braggs, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Caney, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 at Moss, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 24-26 vs. Indianola Wood Bat Tournament, TBD
Aug. 29 at Haileyville, 4 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Okay, 4 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Moss, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Butner, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Braggs, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Pittsburg, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21-22 at Districts, TBD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.