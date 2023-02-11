On a milestone night, the Lady Hornets made sure the last game of the season on their home floor was a memorable one.
Stuart hosted McCurtain in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B district tournament championship on Saturday, where the Lady Hornets used a second-half surge for a 43-34 win and district tournament championship.
Senior Haili Igou also put her name in the record books, eclipsing the 1,000 career-points mark in the win.
Reagan Wade put the Lady Hornets on the board first with a free throw, with Haddie Lindley following it up with three points of her own for an early lead. McCurtain next broke the ice, but Kaylee Ford drilled back-to-back triples to make it a 10-2 Stuart lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Igou was fouled on a drive and sank both of her foul shots to get Stuart moving once again. Jacie Crenshaw later hit a three, but the Lady Bulldogs answered with a scoring run to trim the lead down to two points midway through the quarter.
The Lady Hornets added points from Joey Steele and Igou, but McCurtain punched back to take a slim 21-20 lead at the halftime break.
Wade hit a free throw for the Lady Hornets to tie up the game early in the third quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs answered with a driving score to retake the lead. Stuart quickly tied up the game once again as Lindley gathered an offensive rebound and put the ball back up and in.
Lindley next got a steal, leading to an Igou score as she was fouled. She sank the extra free throw to complete the three-point play, giving Stuart a 26-23 lead midway through the period.
Wade followed that up a hard-earned score, but McCurtain hit a three to cut the lead back down to two. But the Lady Hornets kept pushing forward, using late scores from Crenshaw and Ford to take a 33-26 lead after three quarters.
The Lady Hornets stayed on the attack, with Crenshaw hitting a long jumper to extend the lead. Ford added in a bucket on a fast-break opportunity, leading to a McCurtain timeout with 6:43 to play.
On the other side, the Lady Bulldogs nabbed a baseline floater, but Stuart used a pair of free throws to extend the lead back to 11 points midway through the final period.
Ford next hit another swishing three, but the Lady Bulldogs answered with a scoring run that cut the Stuart lead down to eight points with 1:20 left to play.
McCurtain would be forced to foul with time winding down, sending Lindley to the line. Stuart used its free throws and defensive efforts on the opposite end of the floor to seal away the win.
Ford led the way for Stuart with 14 points, followed by Igou with 11 points, Crenshaw with seven points, Lindley with six points, Wade with four points, and Joey Steele with a free throw.
With the championship win, the Lady Hornets advance to the regional tournament round Feb. 16-18 first at sub-site Moss on Thursday before heading to Stringtown to finish the tournament. Stuart will face off against the winner between Calvin and Moss 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Moss.
Here are the scores for local Class A-B schools in district play. These scores will be updated as scores are reported:
GIRLS
CLASS A
AREA III
DISTRICT 3 AT ALLEN
Feb. 10
G1: Quinton 42, Crowder 22
Feb. 11
G2: Quinton 50, Allen 31 (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 6 AT RED OAK
Feb. 10
G1: Gans 40, Indianola 39
Feb. 11
G2: Red Oak vs. Gans, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
CLASS B
AREA III
DISTRICT 1 AT KIOWA
Feb. 9
G1: Moyers 42, Tupelo 39
G2: Kiowa 47, Milburn 7
Feb. 11
G3: Kiowa 43, Moyers 26 (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 3 AT PITTSBURG
Feb. 9
G1: Pittsburg 76, Soper 10
G2: Wapanucka 61, Ft. Towson 41
Feb. 11
G3: Pittsburg 76, Wapanucka 16 (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 7 AT BUFFALO VALLEY
Feb. 9
G1: Eagletown 61, Haileyville 6
Feb. 11
G2: Buffalo Valley vs. Eagletown, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
AREA IV
DISTRICT 8 AT STUART
Feb. 10
G1: Stuart 74, Hanna 27
Feb. 11
G2: Stuart 43, McCurtain 34 (Both advance to regionals)
