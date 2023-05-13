Now we’ve come to the end of the road.
It’s the final weekend of the high school preps year, closing the final chapters on another memorable year. And what a memorable ride the last 10 months it have been.
The August heat saw volleyball, baseball, fastpitch softball, and football all begin their seasons. As the weeks turned into September, many magical moments transpired for our local teams — such as a top ten ranking for McAlester volleyball, a Labor Day weekend trip to the Independence Bowl for Buffs football, and rivalry games between McAlester and Ada and Wilburton and Hartshorne, just to name a few.
As October dawned on the area, it was opened with Stuart softball earning the Class B State championship at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, and Lady Buffs volleyball with a strong showing and win at regionals. Football season continued to churn, and winter sports started their first official practices.
November saw the opening of basketball and wrestling seasons, as well as the football state playoffs. Even though the temperatures were cooling off, the action around the area was only heating up.
December opened with McAlester facing off in its second-consecutive state championship game, while basketball and wrestling got into tournament action. Even though the Christmas break provided a brief respite, teams were itching to get right back to work.
The new year in January saw the Pitt 8 Conference basketball tournament become the center of attention in the area as teams provided many hard-fought battles and triumphs in the week-long endeavor.
Championship Saturday saw more than 1,000 people come through the doors at Crowder as teams won a little hardware — and began looking ahead to the playoffs.
In February, McAlester basketball fans closed out the final high school season inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium in style with raucous crowds and ear-splitting noise as the Buffs and Lady Buffs left everything on the floor one final time.
In wrestling, McAlester grapplers Kam Hutchison and Kenneth Carter both performed well under the lights at the Big House in OKC — including Hutchison being named a state runner-up in a nail-biting bout.
Postseason basketball also tipped off, with the madness leading into March. Three area teams made their way to the Big House as well, as Pittsburg, Quinton, and Hartshorne all representing for their communities on the state’s biggest stage.
March also meant the start of the spring seasons, as baseball, slow-pitch softball, soccer, golf, tennis, and track all blasted out of the gate. Even though some days the weather didn’t cooperate, area teams and athletes persevered.
April brought on the Pitt 8 Conference baseball tournament, where Crowder finished with a four-peat title win.
As May approached, McAlester soccer made its own school history. The Lady Buffs earned the program’s first home playoff game, while the Buffs qualified for the postseason for the first time.
Both teams set out to represent for the black and gold, capping off successful seasons in the playoffs.
Area teams also competed at state events, including boys and girls golf, slow-pitch softball, baseball, track, and tennis — helping shine a spotlight on our corner of Oklahoma.
It’s been quite the journey this academic year, filled with the highest of highs, and the triumphs through adversity. I’ve enjoyed getting to spend yet another year as the one to help tell all of these stories.
With the upcoming summer break, I’ll be doing just like our area student-athletes: getting back in the lab and working toward the start of a new year in August.
But for now, I’m enjoying taking a look back on everything that happened this year, the people I met, and many amazing games and events covered.
Thank you all again for letting me join the ride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.