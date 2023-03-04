I walked into Jim Norick Arena and was immediately hit with the smell of popcorn and funnel cakes. I made my way up the ramp to all the action, and the sight I was greeted with was one to behold.
Wrestlers from all classes and all corners of Oklahoma were speeding and grappling around the 10 mats that covered the arena floor. And fans dotted the stands with their respective school colors and signs of encouragement.
It was the time for the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association State Wrestling tournaments, and the energy in the early morning was already infectious.
This was also my first time to get to cover this event in person, and let me tell you, I had an absolute blast.
I described the weekend to someone as controlled chaos, and I mean that in the best way possible. 10 mats running at once, noise and cheers coming from every corner of the arena, and memorable and historic moments happening in real time.
I was here for two of our very own McAlester wrestlers, as sophomores Kam Hutchison and Kenneth Carter were battling under the lights. Both Buffs were incredible, earning first round wins to advance to the second day of competition.
On Championship Saturday, they both fought with everything they had. I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t tensed up every time they took the mat, but they looked calm and collected as they simply got to work.
The tournament ended with Carter finishing with a consolation semifinal appearance and Hutchison earning state runner-up honors.
And to see Jim Norick Arena packed to the rafters with people, their cheers and elation rattling the very ground, and the roars of elation from the mats as each and every competitor made their schools and communities proud is something I won’t soon forget.
Personally, I know I was extremely proud of the Buffs, and don’t think this will be the last they see of Oklahoma City. As I discussed with McAlester coach Kydel Billy after the state title match, I completely agreed when he said he believed the future of McAlester wrestling is bright.
The two young state qualifiers will just be juniors next year, but have already emerged as leaders in the wrestling room. And the program will be moving into the MAC next season, entering a new era for McAlester wrestling.
It’s an exciting time for all sports at McAlester, and I’m excited to see what the future holds. And I encourage each and every fan that bleeds black and gold to be a part of it all.
Basketball, volleyball, and wrestling will be calling the MAC their new home beginning next season. And each of those programs continues to excel and give everything they have for their school, program, and community.
So let’s continue to support these kids as they continue to make McAlester history. Pack the stands, cheer your loudest, and never forget that once a Buffalo, always a Buffalo.
