The wait is finally over.
This weekend is the last without high school sports. Beginning 12 a.m. Monday morning, fall sports will officially start their seasons.
Baseball, fast-pitch softball, volleyball, cross country, and football will fill fields, courts, and trails all around Oklahoma. It’s been what has felt like a long road to get here, while simultaneously feeling like it happened in the blink of an eye.
Area student-athletes and their coaches have been hard at work all summer long, preparing for this moment. And now, it’s a race to the finish line and the playoffs.
I’m always excited this time of year, because the possibilities are endless. The promise of what could happen is enough to keep the anticipation dialed up to an 11.
Who will make the big run? Who will have the memorable moments? What game or match or meet will we be talking about for years to come? What history will be made?
All those questions will be answered in due time. But — as cliche as it sounds — the fun part is the journey to get there.
I myself will be hitting the ground running. I’ve got a lot to do, a lot of people to see, and plenty of games to cover. Plus, I’m working on a few things behind the scenes as well.
I’m ready to hear the roar from fans, the cheers from teammates, the daps and fist bumps between players and coaches, and the pure happiness that happens each and every game day.
I can’t wait to see how you all will write your newest chapters this year. It’s always a wild and crazy ride, but one I personally enjoy immensely. It’s the best part of the job, being with people and helping tell your stories.
So to all our area student-athletes, coaches, teams, parents, and fans, I’m wishing all the best of luck this year!
I can’t wait to take this journey with you. So let’s get started.
