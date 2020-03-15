They say it’s just a game. Yeah, it is. But it’s also so much more than that.
The professional and collegiate sports worlds have come to a full stop as the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, has spread rapidly across the United States and the globe. We are currently in a very tough fight to combat this outbreak, and one that we must fight together.
Oklahoma City was ground zero as the NBA had its first confirmed cases and suspended the season. The MLB, NHL, XFL, NCAA, NASCAR, PGA, and MLS have all followed suit by either suspending their seasons, taking a hiatus, or canceling events altogether.
This is unprecedented. The last time the sports world came to a halt similar to this? World War II, and even then, the show still went on in some form or fashion. (Think Dottie Hinson.)
But this hasn’t just affected fans and athletes at the national level, but here at home as well. After the Jazz-Thunder saga that shut down the NBA and pushed the first domino, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association postponed the Class 2-6A state basketball tournaments, as well as all other OSSAA events this week.
The OSSAA left canceling regular season games and events up to the individual schools, and some have done so while others are awaiting guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Unprecedented seems like too small of a word. This is a viral outbreak the likes that we haven’t truly seen in quite some time. Organizations at all levels are weighing options and erring on the side of caution.
But that brings me back to the game. Whatever you play—basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track, golf, etc.—it’s the game that changes lives forever.
Professional and collegiate sports are great. They supply role models and memorable moments. I’m a huge fan myself. But the high school level is something different entirely.
The NCAA likes to use the tagline that their student-athletes graduate to a career other than sports. But in high school, student-athletes become something else: their best selves.
Most athletes in high school will not play competitive sports after graduation. Some will go to college and get a degree, while others will move immediately to the work force. All of those former athletes will become adults, and long for those days in the sun or under the lights.
Because it was there that they discovered hard work, ethics, teamwork, leadership, and self-sacrifice. It was sports that taught that young player that you can push yourself. That you can lose and lose, but it makes the victory that much more special.
I myself discovered who I could be on the hardwood in a high school gymnasium in 2007 when I changed my jersey number to 10. I had lost my friend that previous summer and it was his number, but the power of the game showed me how to conquer pain and keep moving forward despite the trials of life.
It taught me that the little things make the biggest difference. That’s a lesson I will never forget.
So when we continue to see these games being played, at any level, it reminds us of those lessons we learned all those years ago. That’s why when the sports world stopped, things felt vastly empty.
So, yeah. It’s just a game. But it’s so much more than that.
