It’s hot.
There’s no way better to say it than getting directly to the point. It has been a scorcher of a week. The kind of heat that makes your air conditioner give up, you can fry an egg in your driveway, and the sky itself just seems to melt into a thick broth.
But that still hasn’t stopped the world of athletics from turning.
Summer pride workouts and drills have continued around the area, as well as the first official practices of many fall sports. I have seen so many area student-athletes hard at work — even before the summer sun is up and baking us like burnt cookies.
And it’s not just athletics, as the area band students are also starting or preparing to start marching in the sun as they get ready for the fall.
It’s a lot of hard work, and I firstly want all of you to know that it doesn’t go unnoticed.
Everyone loves the atmosphere of game night. The fans, the sights, the sounds, the smells — all the moments compounding into a familiar yet unique experience each and every night.
But none of it is possible without the hard work in the Oklahoma sun. And even still, I haven’t seen our youth slow down a step.
I’ll admit, I’ve gotten to be a little too acclimated to the A/C the last few weeks. But as fellow reporter and Friday night football videographer Derrick James proposed the other night, maybe it’s time for a little training of our own.
Because despite being a small newsroom, we’re out there each and every day. You all know that if there are sports being played, you can bet I’m attending at least one event in person — while also usually covering several more virtually.
I tell people I get my most exercise during sports seasons, because I’m constantly moving up and down the field, court, etc. as I try to catch all the angles of action.
And here’s another thing you may or may not know about me: I like to be as close to the action as possible. Press boxes and tables are nice, but there’s also something about getting to be right there when that big play goes down, to be sitting courtside or in a dugout chatting with teams, or to be on the sideline and somehow accidentally get caught in the middle of a touchdown celebration.
And it’s in those moments that all the sweat, sacrifice, and tenacity that was forged in the fire come to fruition in incredible ways.
High school sports are so close now. I’m eagerly looking forward to the 2023-2024 school year, and I can’t wait to see everyone’s hard work in the summer heat become something really dang cool.
