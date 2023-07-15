Dead week? Done. Summer pride? Back in full swing. The heat? Turned all the way up.
Time to kick things into next gear.
In the blink of an eye, we’ve made it beyond the halfway point of the summer break. So you know what that means? High school sports’ return is right around the corner.
I took some time to visit McAlester’s summer pride workouts this week, visiting with coaches and players, and sweating profusely despite standing in the shade.
And one common theme reverberated around the indoor facility at Hook Eales Stadium — they’re ready to get their seasons started.
They won’t have to wait long, either. OSSAA rules allow organized practice for fast-pitch softball, volleyball, fall baseball, and cross country to begin today. Those sports will have a quick window of practice, and will begin their regular seasons August 7.
You know what else happens that day? Official football practices will kick off.
That means we are just a few short weeks away from high school sports returning to us all, and I share that excitement and anticipation with all our area teams.
But that also means some of the hardest work of the summer will be happening now, including right here at the McAlester News-Capital. I’m already chest-deep in getting fall preview stuff done, including the annual Gridiron Preview magazine.
By this time next week, I’m sure the water will be up to my eyeballs — if not completely submerged.
But when I do resurface on the other side, it’ll be go time. I’m looking forward to getting back to the grind, and ecstatic for what the future may hold.
This will be my fourth fall season in this job, and every twist and turn has made every previous season one to remember. So what could await me this year?
Maybe a new area state champion? Or a record-breaking performance? Perhaps even an historic moment that will be celebrated for generations?
No matter what happens, I will once again be doing my best to cover it all to the best of my abilities. I may be an extremely small sports department, but I like to think these pages pack a punch, too.
Being a back-to-back first-place sports coverage winner from the Oklahoma Press Association does help reinforce that idea. But I digress.
However, I’m most looking forward to getting back to all of you — the players, the coaches, the fans, and readers. You’re the reason why I’m here, why I do what I do, and what helps make this one of the most challenging yet coolest jobs on the planet.
So enjoy the next few weeks of summer break, and I’ll see you all out at a game very soon.
