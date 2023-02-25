Spring is right around the corner.
As the winter sports are wrapping up with the final weeks of the postseason, the action in high school athletics is only heating up with the start of spring sports on the way next week.
Baseball, slow-pitch softball, soccer, track and field, tennis, golf — so many sports jam-packed into the next few months.
In Oklahoma, we know the weather can be a little unpredictable in spring time. But even still, it’s nice to get out and go catch one of the many games, matches, tournaments, and events that will be taking place over the remainder of the semester.
So firstly, I want to wish all our area teams and athletes the best of luck this season! You all make your schools and communities proud just by donning that uniform and competing with your teammates for the name on the front. I’m excited to see where your journeys take you this spring, and I’ll be working hard to tell those stories.
Fans, I just know you’re going to bring it this season too. Being loud and rowdy at games, cheering on your teams, and supporting some pretty amazing young people.
And to the student-fans, this is your opportunity to support your fellow students in their activities. Go a little wild — appropriately, of course — in cheering on your school, have themed game nights, and have a little friendly competition to see which school can have the loudest and most creative student-section of the season.
Personally, I’m just excited to be covering the many great student-athletes we have in this area. There are a lot of events, and only one of me, but I do my best to be at as many things as possible.
And I’m looking forward to having a hot dog at the ballpark, the smell of spring on the golf course, the heated action on the tennis court, the fantastic finishes during track meets, the sounds of a homerun off a softball bat, and the thrilling anticipation on the soccer pitch.
Basically, wherever I am, I’m trying to soak it all in. Taking in the little details helps tell these stories in grandiose fashion, shining a light on something a lot of us know to be true — that we’re pretty honored and blesses with some great student-athletes, fans, and communities in our little corner of southeast Oklahoma.
So, good luck again to all the spring sports as you begin your journeys this season! I don’t know how things will end in May, but that’s all part of the fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.