It’s time to hit the ground running.
We are nearing the end of spring break, which means come Monday, local teams across a bevy of sports will be fully back to action.
It also means yours truly is turning up the dial as well.
I’ll have several projects that I’ll be working on and completing within the next few days and weeks, as well as ramping up to cover all the spring sports.
There’s so much going on, and only one of me, but I’ll be pounding the pavement and making my way all around the area as local teams get back to action.
It’s an exciting time of year in the spring, filled with many student-athletes across six different sports all vying to be the best and make their mark. and I have no doubt that they will succeed, because I know our area student-athletes and teams are always making their schools and communities proud.
Of course, this is spring time, so there will be weather-related issues to attend to as well. Rain delays, lightning stoppages — heck, I’ve covered games under tornado warnings before.
But that doesn’t seem to slow any of our kids down. Once the danger has passed and play has resumed, it’s like a switch is flipped and they’re already heating things up once again.
There are also several great events on the way soon. The Pitt 8 Conference Festival for slow-pitch, the Pitt 8 Conference baseball tournament, and a major track meet at McAlester, just to name a few things — and all those are happening just in the coming weeks.
That doesn’t even count all the games, matches, meets, and competitions that will be throughout the next few weeks as well.
There’s just so many exciting things on the way, all with the possibility of memorable moments, milestones measured, and history to be written. I look forward to being there for it all, and helping shine a light on the amazing feats accomplished by our area youth.
So when you see me out and about, don’t hesitate to say hello, even a high five if you’re in the mood for something informal. Oh, and make sure you pick up a copy of your local newspaper.
Spring has sprung, and with it, seeds of greatness and opportunity are beginning to bloom before our very eyes. and I can’t wait to see where the journey takes us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.