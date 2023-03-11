Now’s the time for us all to take a moment, slow down for a second, and catch our breath.
Spring break has sprung around southeast Oklahoma, giving students, teachers, and families a much-deserved rest after the hardy journey from January to this point.
And in high school athletics, things are also slowing down — but they’re not stopping completely. Many teams and student-athletes will attend festivals and camps over the break, continuing to hone their skills. They’ll still see plenty of action too in practices, scrimmages, or even fundamentals work at home.
But even then, it sure is nice to take a moment to relax and recenter.
I personally welcome the break, and am going to take full advantage of it myself. I’ve lived out of my truck and seen more Oklahoma highways than I have the inside of my own home the last few months.
I even wore my body and mind down to the point I made myself physically sick and nearly bed-ridden, but I still did my best to make sure the job was done.
I’m excited to do what I do for a living, and cherish the opportunity to cover so many great local athletes and teams. But spring break comes at just the right time as winter sports are wrapping up and spring sports are just beginning — allowing me the extra space to get my bearings, so to speak.
I’m even taking some time off work, and doing normal people things like sleeping a regular schedule, eating home-cooked meals at reasonable times, and actually getting to spend time with my loved ones — many of whom I’ve nary seen for any significant amount of time since Christmas.
But just like our area teams and student-athletes, I’ll be hitting the ground running once again this time next week. There is already a lot of work going on behind the scenes, with multiple projects being undertaken, as well as normal game day coverage of local athletics.
So I’m going to use my time wisely this week, recharging and revamping myself both personally and professionally. And I’ll be excited to race through the gauntlet of springs sports with you all upon our return as these young people continue to make their schools and communities proud.
Happy Spring Break, everyone! Enjoy whatever that looks like for you, and I can’t wait to see all the incredible things we get up to on the other side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.