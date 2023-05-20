Dear seniors, this one’s for the you.
Today is McAlester graduation day, and it’s got me taking trips down memory lane. I’ve seen so many photos and posts from local graduations, and it’s been a heartwarming sight to see.
But looking through all of them, I realized something — these seniors? They were freshmen when I took the job. Yep, I’ve been doing this for that long.
I almost couldn’t believe it, but it was true. When I took the job in January of 2020 and dove head-first into covering local sports, I met a bunch of freshmen that would impact my job for the next few years.
I’ve been privileged to ride along on the journey to magical moments, state championships and tournaments, historic performances, and all the way to now as their high school journeys have come to a close.
But the coolest part has been getting to know these student-athletes as people, and seeing the amazing young men and women they have become over the years.
And while I maintain professionalism and unbiased reporting, I do still become pretty attached to these student-athletes that, let’s be honest, I may see more often than their parents get to sometimes.
Bonds and relationships are formed, and I’d be lying if I said I don’t have to blink back some tears when it’s time for goodbyes. I’m honestly terrible about them.
But it’s never really goodbye, is it? It’s always an “I’ll see you later. Go be great.” Because after being around these young people and covering their achievements for so long, you can bet I’m still cheering for them long after graduation and their retirement from athletics.
I’ve said before and will always maintain that my ultimate goals in this job are to tell these kids’ stories and hope that I’m making an impact on them and their communities, no matter how small that may be.
So when I have someone write to me or come up to shake my hand, dap me up, give me a hug, ask for a picture together, and say thank you? I know I’m doing something right.
I’m just a small town, one-man sports department that is trying to make a difference in the world. But if the journey has taught me anything, it’s that the people are what make this the best job on the planet.
So to all our area seniors — congratulations! Thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities, and thank you for letting me be a part of your lives the last few years.
Go be great, in whatever it is you choose to do in life. I know you’ll all accomplish incredible things, and you can count on this old has-been to always be in your corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.