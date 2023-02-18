Sometimes, we get attached to places.
A childhood home, a park where your grandparents ate lunch together, the place your parents got married — or sometimes, it’s the gymnasium where generations of basketball players made their mark.
This week, we closed a storied chapter in the history of McAlester basketball with the final two high school varsity games in Bob Brumley Gymnasium. And what a ride it has been.
Built in 1947, the gymnasium has seen more than its fair share of memorable moments. From incredible athletes, to coaching legends, to state championship wins, a lot of history has taken place in the old barn on the hill.
And the gym’s namesake had a hand in a good chunk of that history. Bob Brumley was hired by McAlester in 1951, leading the Buffaloes program until his retirement from coaching in 1977.
He coached the Buffs to 423 wins and 185 losses — including five consecutive state tournament appearances in the 1950s — and led nine players to all-state honors during his tenure.
Brumley also helmed the McAlester tennis teams and won a state championship in 1963, but he is more well-known for his accomplishments in the gym.
He was inducted to the halls of fame for the Oklahoma Coaches Association in 1958, the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All Star in 1994, East Central University in 1997 and the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association in 2002.
Brumley was a founding member of the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association and had Feb. 18, 1977 dedicated to him as Bob Brumley Day by then-governor David Boren.
McAlester Public Schools named its basketball gym after Brumley on Dec. 2, 1986 — the same year he retired from the school.
Brumley died in 2018, and was enshrined into the McAlester Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.
The gymnasium bearing his name is believed to be one of the oldest active high school gyms in the state. But this season was officially the last, as the Buffs and Lady Buffs will move into the McAlester Activities Center next season — colloquially being called “the MAC.”
But this season has given many McAlester fans and alumni moments of reflection, remembering the feats of athleticism of some of the athletes, 1,000s of points scored, and one of the toughest environments for opposing teams to play in Oklahoma.
And wow, did you all show up and make the last few games so very memorable. I mean, it was absolutely fitting that last week’s rivalry game against Ada — the school from which Bob Brumley graduated — resulted in a pair of rowdy McAlester wins, including a buzzer-beating three and students storming the court.
We could talk all day long about Brumley Gymnasium and the memories that were made there. And honestly, I think that’s what we should do.
So let’s talk about that building on the hill that has meant so much to so many. Share photos and videos, relive the glory days, maybe call up an old teammate or two.
Because although we’re saying goodbye to Brumley, we’re also saying thank you for the memories. Once a Buffalo, always a Buffalo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.