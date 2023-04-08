Last weekend, the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament filled the Oklahoma spring air with the sounds of a crack of a bat, sliding in dirt, and cheers from dugouts.
It was three days of high-octane baseball, with so much happening — including the weather.
Yes, the dreaded word for all spring sports: rain.
The month of March brought a lot of moisture to the area, with rain outs, cancellations, and postponements abound. So when the weather forecast showed a large mass of green and yellow on the radar, I grit my teeth.
But thankfully, the damage done was minimal, and we were able to have a full tournament with lots of memorable moments.
The tournament started with the return of Pittsburg as the Panthers fielded a full team for the first time since 2018. There was next a back-and-forth battle between Haileyville and Indianola, with folks in the press box making the bold prediction of a win for “the Warriors.”
Pretty easy to bat .1000 with that bet.
Friday’s games were moved to Crowder, where the action continued. Canadian and Savanna went toe-to-toe in a high-scoring battle, and teams like Stuart took major momentum and advanced its way into Saturday’s final game.
Championship day returned to Kiowa, with three exciting games on the docket. The Cougars took home the consolation championship, Kiowa earned third-place on its home field, and Crowder sealed it’s fourth-straight title.
Although I was absolutely worn out by the end, I had an excellent time providing coverage for another year! I say it ad nauseam, but it’s because it’s true — I really am blessed to do what I do for a living.
And now, it’s April. This is where the marathon turns into a sprint, a mad dash to the finish line in May. And after all I’d seen just at the conference tournament, I think there are plenty more special moments in store.
