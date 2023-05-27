Summer kicks off this weekend, and I’ll be spending it the way I do every year — with family, fish, and fry grease.
Memorial Day weekend is usually filled with fun in the sun, barbecues, camping trips, time on the lake, and more. But most importantly, it’s also a time to reflect, remember those whom we have lost, and doing something special in our own ways to honor them.
“But wait,” you may be asking. “Isn’t this column usually about local sports?”
Absolutely, and it still is. But it’s about an event of which many of you have probably never heard or witnessed. Nevertheless, the stories I’m about to tell are somewhat of local legend.
Let me take you back in time. My grandfather and grandmother loved two things the most — their loved ones, and fishing. So they began a gathering where everyone descended upon the rural farm community of Harper’s Valley for a family reunion fish fry.
The gathering grew as the family did as well, plus many friends joined in the festivities every year. Then one day, someone decided there was enough people to split into teams. Thus, the annual Hatridge Reunion softball game was born.
I can remember sitting on the sidelines, cheering on the teams. Let me tell you, ESPN missed out one some of the greatest feats of athleticism this world has ever seen. Sweat poured and blood was drawn.
Okay, so maybe my five-year-old brain perceived it that way. But nonetheless, that was my introduction into the game of softball.
As the years have gone by, there came a time when the softball game came to an end. The battle of sport became a battle of wits as another passion of my grandparents — the card game Rook — became the main staple, with multiple games being played in the same room.
Truth be told, their Rook nights were also legendary. But that’s a story for another time.
These days, the fish fry looks a little different. There is a whole new generation of family that will be running around that old church yard, friends old and new will be joining in the food and fellowship, and my cousins, brother, and I are taking over the fish frying duties.
Both of my grandparents are no longer with us, nor my aunt, and many other family members. But that’s where the memorial part of Memorial Day comes in.
Because I’ll be taking a moment to slip away from the festivities, and make my way down that old gravel road to the cemetery. I’ll sit on the bench next to their graves, and smile the biggest smile — despite being covered in breading and fry grease.
I’ll later stop at the Kiowa cemetery on my way back to McAlester, and have a visit with my Papa as well.
It’s because of them that I became the man I am today. I found a love of sports early in part because of those old softball games, and I learned what it meant to be a good person that gives back to his family, friends, and community.
Happy Memorial Day weekend, and may the love and sacrifices made by those no longer with us live forever in our hearts.
