Can you believe it’s already nearly the end of March? It feels like this month just started, and what a whirlwind that was.
Three local basketball teams represented their communities well on the state’s biggest state during the 2023 state basketball tournaments. I tore up the road between McAlester and Oklahoma City so much over those two weeks, I could probably drive it in my sleep — though I don’t recommend actually attempting that feat.
But in addition to winter sports wrapping up, spring sports begun March 1. Baseball, soccer, slow-pitch softball, track, golf, and tennis all blasted out of the gate, making memorable moments early in the new season.
Spring break gave us all a chance to slow down and take a breather. And thank goodness for that! Because once we all returned this week, everyone hit the ground running — myself included.
I was able to cover so many events this week, and the controlled chaos that is the spring sports schedule will keep us all sprinting to the end.
But as I was talking with someone at the golf course during the McAlester Invitational, it means I’m getting to take my office on the road as I travel to as many events I can make it to this spring.
Being a one-man sports department isn’t easy, but our area teams and athletes make it all worth it. I’ve talked at length about the quality young people in our area, and I always enjoy getting to spend these days with them.
They keep me young, keep me up to date on all the latest cool and hip things, and illicit a few laughs that are much welcomed this stressful time of year.
Sadly, the weather this week has also forced some cancellations and postponements. But that hasn’t stopped our area student-athletes. Heck, I don’t think there is much that could actually stop them.
So as we sprint into April and beyond next week, let’s take a page out of these kids’ book — give everything we’ve got, pour ourselves into our work, hobbies, time with family and friends, and see the amazing things that happen when we give ourselves the room to grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.