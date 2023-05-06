This last week is the busiest week on the high school preps schedule. So many things are happening at once all over the state, and as a one-man sports department, I wanted to share a little insight in what trying to cover it all is like.
Monday, I started my day in the office as I got my week situated and planned out. Once I did, I left for the day — knowing it’d be a while before I stepped foot in our office building again.
I set off for Ada, where McAlester girls tennis was competing in regionals. I got to have some nice chats with folks, while also taking pictures of all the action. The Lady Buffs played with a lot of heart and fight, and it was awesome to see them continue to build a foundation for themselves.
On Tuesday, I left my house at 6 a.m. headed for Oklahoma City. I arrived at USA Hall of Fame Stadium where I covered our three local teams in the Class A and B State Slow-pitch tournaments! Those ladies left everything out on the dirt, and made their communities proud.
Following the conclusion of the last game and submitted story, I got back into my truck and made my way to Tulsa. I got to join the Buffs on the sidelines as McAlester boys soccer made its first-ever playoff appearance. Although the journey ended there, I can’t express how much of an honor it was to be with them that night.
Meanwhile, back in McAlester, I pulled Adrian O’Hanlon III back out of sports reporting retirement to cover the Lady Buffs hosting the first-ever soccer playoff match at Hook Eales Stadium. McAlester got the win in dramatic fashion, with the overtime golden goal to advance to Friday’s second round.
I rolled back into my driveway at around midnight that night, but was back up bright and early the next morning. I visited with a local athlete at Canadian who signed to play college ball, then made my way back to Tulsa for McAlester baseball.
It was regional tournament play at Bishop Kelley, so I strapped in for two really fun battles. I always enjoy getting to be in the dugout with the Buffs, and they never fail to fight with everything they’ve got.
I returned home to McAlester Wednesday night, but was up with the sunrise once more on Thursday traveling to Ardmore. It was the second day of action for McAlester at the girls golf state tournament, where I spent time visiting and capturing some shots of the Lady Buffs in action.
I left Ardmore bound for Oklahoma City and the state baseball tournament, but that would be postponed to Saturday due to the torrential rain. So I spent my time in OKC covering events virtually before taking a much-needed breather.
Friday saw yours truly hitting the road once more for Tulsa, covering the Lady Buffs second-round match at Coweta. Following coverage of the historic second-ever second round appearance, I got some sleep before returning to action this morning.
By the time most of you read this, I’ll have been hanging out with McAlester at its track regional, while also looking at the opening day of small school state baseball and locals in regional tournament action.
It makes me excited to see so many student-athletes and programs being successful. Go out there and keep being great, and I’ll be continuing to push myself to help tell your stories.
