It’s the unofficial end to the summer, which means fall is soon upon us.
That doesn’t mean the Oklahoma heat isn’t here to stay for a while longer — that part I wish wasn’t true. But with the Labor Day weekend officially underway, folks are getting one last dose of summer before they switch gears into the fall.
We’re now neck deep in all our fall sports seasons. And with the dawn of September, it means it’s a race to the end of the month and the postseason for all sports, with the exception of football.
I’ve been able to see area athletes already hard at work in their respective sports, but they’ll soon be kicking things into the next gear.
This is one of my favorite times of year, and not just because this month means I’m having a birthday. No, it’s because all the early season jitters are gone, and it’s go time.
I myself admittedly always get nervous starting a new school year, and this year has been no exception. If anything, this has been the craziest and most stressful start to a school year since 2020.
Back then, I was a young, green reporter with a lot to learn in a short amount of time. Fast forward to today, and some of that still rings true.
I’ve taken on new duties here at the McAlester News-Capital in addition to sports. For example, I’ve learned so much more page design, adding building more than just the sports pages to my repertoire. Factor in taking photos and writing stories, I’m like the little sports department engine that could.
Thankfully, I do have a lot of help. From coaches and players, to parents, to my friends and coworkers here at the MN-C and media friends around the state, it’s great to know I have a network of people in my corner.
Because my commitment to you all has never changed. The hard work of myself and the team here at the MN-C has led to this department being an award winner, considered one of the best in the state. I don’t say that to brag — I say it to show I know that the standards are high.
But I intend to give it my all each and every day, and am thankful to be along for the ride with so many great local teams and student-athletes.
So enjoy the break this weekend. Because the hard work picks right back up on the other side.
