It’s been a jam-packed last two weeks.
High school sports officially began Aug. 7. And since then, area teams have blasted out of the gate as softball, baseball, and volleyball seasons have started — plus football scrimmages this week with games set to begin next Friday.
Already we have seen some really cool things go down.
For example, the opening of the brand new McAlester Activities Center. A project that was two years in the making as we citizens of McAlester invested in our youth with the new gym and middle school.
And speaking of the MAC, Lady Buffs volleyball were the first to break in their new home — and did so in dominant fashion. They powered their way over Tulsa East Central, becoming the first team to record a win in the new venue.
Since then, that venue has been rocking. Thursday’s action was loud and rowdy, and I can’t wait to see how fans continue to come in and support these student-athletes.
Another example comes from area softball, as Stuart pitcher Keelie Treat has thrown three no-hitters and a perfect game. Yes, you read that correctly. And I’ll have more on that later.
And speaking again on football, multiple area teams got to have some live football scrimmage action. I myself was at the Hook as the Buffs faced off against Wagoner. And despite the Oklahoma weather actively trying to bake us all alive, I had an absolute blast getting back out to the gridiron.
That’s just a small taste of the things that have been going on around the area, with many more exciting and memorable moments yet to be discovered. I wrote previously about how exhilarating the first of a new season is, and it’s so cool to see everyone get started.
But the work is far from over. There are still goals to be met, mountains to climb, and history to be made. Our area athletes are kicking things into a new gear, and I’m going to be doing the same.
So strap in, secure the lap bar, and let’s go on this roller coaster journey together. I know that by the time we pull back into the station, we’ll be ready to get back in line and do it all over again.
