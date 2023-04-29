Two more weeks.
The final days of high school sports are upon us as Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association state tournaments get underway in the next two weeks.
The culmination of the last few months will play out over the next 14 days at various venues across the state. And there’s so much action to catch from local teams.
Baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, tennis, and golf events will give fans of high school sports a variety to choose from as we all get outside and cheer on these student-athletes.
And as for me? I’ll be hitting the highway to try and cover it all.
I’ll tell you the world’s worst-kept secret: this is the busiest two weeks of the year for yours truly. Multiple events to try to cover every day, with local teams playing anywhere from Tulsa to Oklahoma City, at high school fields and university stadiums, and at some of the most historic venues in the state.
But I’m going to try to make it to every event I can physically manage. But even when I can’t, I’m working on ways to make sure it’s all covered.
It’s not an easy task. My anxiety goes through the roof every time. But I make a plan to put in place, and I make several backup plans when the original inevitably goes up in flames.
But despite all the stress, it’s also one of the most fun and exciting times as well.
I get to see our area student-athletes give everything they’ve got as they search for their ultimate goals. I see the rallies, the triumphs, the personal records, and even sometimes state records set. I also see the heartbreak, the near-misses, and the final moments of careers.
I see it all, and I’m seeing some of the best of humanity as it all unfolds. I see fans and communities rallying around these kids, I see their faces light up as they hear their name called over the loudspeakers, and I see all the hard work pay off.
It’s my job to tell these stories. I do my best to capture the essence of these snapshots of life, and the moments that will last in these kids’ minds forever.
So if you see me out and about over the next few weeks, just know that I’m working as hard as I can for these kids. Don’t be afraid to tell me hello, and if you happen to want to share a coffee or an energy drink, I will definitely not say no.
Good luck to everyone in the next few weeks! And I’ll see you out there.
