I woke up Thursday morning with the sun peeking through the bedroom window, and opportunity metaphorically knocking at the door.
I got ready, drove to work, and sat down at my desk to get my day in order. After designing my pages and downing copious amounts of office coffee, I took a moment to sit and enjoy the quiet.
That was probably the last moment of nothingness I will partake in for the next month.
It’s playoff time for small school basketball as the district tournaments got underway this week. Wrestling regionals are next week, with the larger classes following suit with their basketball postseasons as well.
In addition to all of that, I’m getting ready for the start of spring sports next month as well. This means a lot of behind-the-scenes work, setting up interviews and photographs, and writing season previews.
This is the time of year that I essentially live out of my truck or at a school covering an event. I can’t be everywhere at once, but I do my best to cover as much as I can.
Nightly score roundups, game recaps, photo galleries, and keeping up with multiple teams simultaneously is quite the task. But the challenge keeps me on my toes, and I’m always excited to see how it all plays out.
It’s fun for me to go to games or matches, soak up the environment, and chat with players, coaches, and fans.
If you’ve ever seen me covering an event, you’ll see that multiple times a night I will simply look around and survey all my surroundings.
I’m trying to take everything in. The blurring sights of athletes speedily moving about, the cacophony of sounds both on the playing surface and in the stands, the smells of concession popcorn — all blending into an experience that is unique each and every night.
I’ve had people ask before how I’m not exhausted being constantly on the move. Truthfully, I am. But I’m also reenergized every single morning because I get to do it all over again.
I mean, how cool is it that this is my job? Even after all the stress that comes with it, I sincerely enjoy what I do for a living.
Now, why am I telling you all this? It’s simple, really.
Life can feel like chaos at a lot of times. Between jobs, school, hobbies, activities, chores — there’s so much we all have to deal with on a daily basis. But it’s in the middle of all of that is where life is happening.
Meeting friends and family at a game, cheering for your local team, raising money for your charity of choice, completing that successful project at your job, hosting a party or event — no matter what you’re doing, the important thing is that you’re living.
So I’m saying we should embrace the chaos. Because while it’s a lot now, we never truly know when the last moment is happening until it’s over and then we spend the time after wishing we could go back and do it all over again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.