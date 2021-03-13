Just like that, the high school basketball season has come to a close in Oklahoma.
The Class 2-6A tournaments are wrapping up — probably as you’re reading this — and gyms will once again turn out the lights on another season. And even though I’m writing this before the conclusion, I can’t help but look back at some of the things I saw this week.
Remember last week, when I discussed both the moments of triumph and tearful ends? Well, I experienced that once again on Thursday as the Hartshorne Lady Miners took to the floor in the opening round of the state tournament.
Silo had rocketed out to a hot start, but as I looked over to the Lady Miners bench, I didn’t see them hanging their heads. No, they looked mad — in a good way. They knew what they were capable of, and they weren’t going to let anyone stop them.
What transpired was filled with heart, tenacity, and pure grit. That gym in Noble sounded like it was an NCAA Final Four game. Seriously, my ears were ringing as I exited the arena.
But as I walked out of the doors on the backside of the gym, I saw the other side of games that I mentioned last week. Despite its best efforts, Hartshorne fell by a single point. There were hugs, tears, and grimaced expressions as minds raced over what transpired.
But there was also a lot of love. It clearly showed that, while everyone wanted the win, the school and town were just proud of all the accomplishments made that season. And how could they not be? Only eight teams a year make the state tournament, and Hartshorne had just done it for four consecutive years.
I guess the point that I’m trying to drive home is sports are so much more than games. Sure, they’re a great escape from the every day. But they become these almost ethereal parts of our lives. They create avenues for character building, life-affirming lessons, for bringing people of all walks of life together for a single purpose, and for creating lasting relationships.
It’s a nice reminder for us all that there’s so much that connects us, that the forces of good are hard at work. There’s a lot that could make one forget that, and there’s a lot of sadness that has transpired over the last week, month, year. It’s been a long, arduous road, and we shouldn’t forget that.
But I’d be remiss if I didn’t say it’s been good fuel for the future. We learn, we grow, — even us adults — through these events. And if our future is entrusted to the amazing, powerful, hard-working youth that we’re seeing compete and become young men and women before our eyes, then I’d say we’re in good hands.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.