Well, we can now officially say that we made it to the end of the 2020 season.
Looking back, I can say that I know we’re all pretty grateful to have even made it to this point.
Like all of you, I was so unsure of where the season might lead us. But truth be told, it led us to some awesome places.
I think Coach Forrest Mazey said it best when he said that this was a year people needed something to cheer about, and cheer they did for their hometown teams.
So let me once again say to all of our area teams: Congratulations!
Making it here was no small feat, and no matter how your season transpired or ended, it gave fans something to get excited about each and every week.
Which brings us to today.
Finally, after painstaking and careful analysis and planning, I am bringing my Christmas gift to you — our 2020 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Football Team.
First, let me say that these selections are never easy, and I know that I am human and subject to error.
But I’m not exaggerating when I tell you that I haven’t slept right in weeks trying to curate the final list you’re seeing today.
So, no matter where you may or may not see a name on the list, know that — as a born-and-raised local — I couldn’t be more proud of every single player in our area.
Not only did you all have to fight the usual trials and tribulations of a rigorous Oklahoma football season, but having to deal with the constant cloud of COVID hanging over everyone’s heads and getting into people’s lungs.
But through the hard work of players, coaches, administrations, and more, we were able to have a season — and made so many amazing memories.
From the blistering heat of the season openers, to the nail-biting dramatic finish between Savanna and Canadian, to the emotional rivalry of The Battle of Gowen Mountain between Wilburton and Hartshorne, to seeing Quinton break a playoff-win drought of more than 20 years, to a cold night in El Reno as McAlester came from behind to win in overtime and advance to the state semifinals — and that’s really just scratching the surface.
There were so many sacrifices that were made this year to allow those moments to happen with fan limits, social distancing, mandatory masks, and more.
But we’ll be able to look back and thank the good Lord above that our kids were still able to get this part of their lives back.
Talking to the seniors now: fellas, a tip of the hat to a job well done.
I know how heart-wrenching those last games can be, and how there’re probably those moments you’re going to dwell on for a while.
But here’s some advice from an old has-been: remember the good times, and relish in the fact that you got to have the opportunity.
Remember those bus rides, those locker room speeches, summer workouts in the heat, and the roar of the crowd as you ran out onto the field.
And especially remember what it was like having your family cheering you on.
It’s those moments that will stick with you forever. Trust me.
During an interview with one of our superlative honorees, I told him that one of the things that stands out in my mind are looking up into the stands and seeing my family.
I only played one sport, and honestly wasn’t very good at it. But I loved the game, and seeing my family up there cheering me on meant more to me than anything.
So to wrap up my little musings and put the bow on top, let me leave you with this: From the bottom of my heart, thank you for letting me tag along on your journeys this year.
Here’s to making it through another season, and as we all set our sights on next year and the endless opportunities that lie ahead, I can’t wait for you all to keep me busy next fall.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.