To all the dads out there, this one is for you.
It’s Father’s Day weekend, and that means many families will be out and about grilling, going to the lake, having fun, and maybe even doing what I’m doing with my dad this weekend — catching a game.
We’ll be spending the next few days in Dallas, which means heading over to Arlington and catching a Texas Rangers game. If y’all know me, you know that I’ve been a Rangers fan through the good and the bad. But when I head back to the ballpark, it’s like I’m a little kid again.
I remember walking in through the gates at the Ballpark in Arlington for the first time, eyes wide trying to take in everything I saw. I watched players that would become some of my all-time favorites — Pudge Rodriguez being at the top of that list.
The crowds were electric, the atmosphere unlike any other, and I even got to have my first serving of ice cream in a mini batting helmet.
I’ve collected so many more memories over the years at ballparks all across the country, but there’s something special every time I go back to Arlington.
Of course, the Ballpark in Arlington isn’t the Ballpark anymore. It’s now Choctaw Stadium, host of the Dallas Renegades XFL team. But it’s fun to drive by and see a little slice of home.
This weekend, I’ll be joining my dad at a ballgame once again, this time at Globe Life Field. And it’ll be like I’m that little kid eating ice cream out of a helmet all over again.
I’ve written before how my family has always been big into sports, and my dad played a big role in that. He has taken me to so many Rangers games, he took me to my first Dallas Cowboys game, and he is one of my biggest cheerleaders in this job now.
I also have the privilege of a stepdad who is also a sports junkie, and was another big influence as our family loves to cheer on the Atlanta Braves as well, and he got me into auto racing.
And just like many others, I’ve had people in my life that have taken on fatherly roles, from grandparents, to family friends, to dads of friends. And I’m thankful for each and every one of them for the impact they’ve had on me and the man that I am.
It’s even cool to see my friends become fathers themselves, and how they’re creating all those magical moments with their own kids.
So Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! Thank you for everything you do. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a ballgame to catch.
