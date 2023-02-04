This week was the last full week of the regular season for our local Class A-B schools. Now, they’ll be looking ahead to the most intense four weeks of the year — the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association basketball playoffs.
Things are quiet now, but the action will be heating up on the hardwood for the next few weeks. All culminating in the state tournament at the Big House in the first week of March. And while I can’t physically be at every single game, I’m still going to be working hard to cover it all.
I think you might all remember how last season ended in our area. I know I’ll never forget it.
It was my second-ever state championship game to cover as sports editor here at the McAlester News-Capital, and it was my first gold ball win as the Pittsburg Lady Panthers earned the first state title in school history.
And believe me, I think I was just as emotional as everyone else. It’s what happens when you’re from this area and see local kids and communities succeed.
I’ve written before how incredible it is that everyone in our area supports each other so vehemently. Every local game I go to, I see kids and players from other schools and towns supporting their fellow locals. And so when it comes to the playoffs, it’s no surprise to see everyone pulling for each other.
I joke that the county empties when one of our local teams plays at the state tournament in Oklahoma City. But it’s not far off from the truth — and I know these kids notice it as well.
It can be daunting playing in a playoff atmosphere, but when you’ve got a large crowd on your side, it’s like you’re Kevin Garnett and anything is possible.
We all saw a taste of that school and community pride during this year’s Pitt 8 Tournament. Fans showed up in force, especially to Championship Saturday when it was quite literally standing room only.
Officials told me more than 1,000 people walked through the doors that day, and it definitely showed. And you were all loud and rowdy, with your teams feeding off of that energy.
Now it’s time to take that energy, and turn it to 11. It’s survive and advance in the playoffs, and we’ve seen what happens when a team believes in itself and has the whole force of southeastern Oklahoma behind it.
So good luck to all our area teams! I don’t know how this year’s journey will end, but I’m excited to be along for the ride.
