If you build it, they will come.
The movie Field of Dreams dropped many a quotable gem on us when it released in 1989, including the “If you build it...” line — which is slightly misquoted, but I digress.
Oklahoma built its own field of dreams, and they put it on NE 50th Street in Oklahoma City.
The USA Hall of Fame Stadium and Complex was completed in 1987, enshrining the Softball Capital of the World right here in our backyard. It is the home to the Women’s College World Series, where national champions dogpile in the dirt every June.
If you’ve never been to a WCWS, let me just tell you: you’re missing out.
It’s one of the most unique sporting events in the world in a venue that honestly doesn’t have a bad seat in the house. The atmosphere is absolutely electric, and the games out on the field showcase the country’s best on the national stage.
But the coolest thing is what’s happening off the field.
These teams and this event are inspiring people from all walks of life. The stadium is packed nightly, but a million more are watching at home. I’ve seen countless Facebook posts of viral moments, and new fans of the sport being made each night.
And there are little girls lining up for autographs, their travel softball teams coming to games together, and dreaming of a day when they too could play under the lights in OKC.
In short, the WCWS is an excellent showcase in what happens when you invest in women’s sports.
Growing up with an older sister, I spent so much of my childhood at her games. She played both softball and basketball, and I honestly think my love of sports started in part by seeing my sister compete.
Fast forward to today, and I see so many little girls and boys inspired by these athletes. And it’s not just on that national level, but locally as well.
I’ve been to countless games in various sports, and you can almost always see a group of kids that are watching intently, cheering on the teams, or having a little game on the side where they’re trying to emulate the high schoolers to which they idolize.
And when one of our local teams makes a trip to a state tournament, the fans show out there as well. Take the area’s three state champions in 2022, which all happened to be in girls sports. I had just as much fun looking into the packed stands and seeing all the little girls and boys that were so heavily involved in cheering on those teams.
Our young people were on the state’s biggest stage, and I can tell you that the next generation was watching with earnest and awe, a spark of inspiration igniting in their eyes.
And so every time, I remember once more another quote from Field of Dreams.
“This game — it’s a part of our past...It reminds us of all that once was good, and what could be good again. Oh, people will come...people will most definitely come.”
It’s a reminder that when we come together and get behind our schools, our teams, and our communities, we become our greatest selves and gain a precious resource — hope.
