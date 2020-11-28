It’s Thanksgiving week, and I hope you had a good holiday. I know a lot of your dinners probably looked different this year, and that’s OK.
But before Mariah Carey starts singing too loud and we get caught up in Christmas, I wanted to share a few things I’m personally thankful for this year.
I’m thankful for my family and friends who are like my brothers and sisters. I love you all more than you know, and I’m blessed to have you all in my life.
I’m thankful for my health, which isn’t easy considering my not-so-great heart and terrible eating habits. But I’m alive, and working on getting healthier every day — right after I finish this pecan pie.
I’m also thankful for my job, because it’s honestly the greatest. Sure, I’m stressed out at times, but it’s because I care and want things to be done well and done right. I’m thankful for my coworkers that have accepted me as one of their own, and blessedly ignore me when I’m being the weird sports guy.
Speaking of the job, it’s really cool that I get paid to do this for a living. Seriously, if you would have told young Derek that he’d be covering sports as his job, he wouldn’t believe you. I still sometimes don’t believe it.
I’m thankful for you, our readers. I’m used to flying under the radar while I work, but when I get stopped by a player or one of their family members and they tell me they enjoyed my work, it means the world to me.
I’m especially thankful that we even get to have games this season.
Sure, on the surface, extracurriculars can seem…not as important. But I assure you, whether a student plays football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, runs track, participates in mock trial, theatre, or band, they’re learning life skills and lessons that they’ll keep forever.
When everything was cancelled in March, the future seemed so uncertain. But through the hard work from health and safety officials, school administrators, and dedicated coaches and players, we’ve been able to give our kids a special part of their lives back.
But the work doesn’t just sit squarely on their shoulders. It falls onto us as well. With basketball and wrestling getting into full swing, it’s every more important for us as fans and spectators to do our part.
I know how annoying masks, temperature checks, social distancing, and the like can be. We’re all fatigued, we’re all done with it all. I get it, I feel it too. But the pandemic isn’t done with us.
So let’s do our part, for our kids. So we can continue to have this part of our lives. So we can look back on all of this next year, with packed gyms, stadiums, and theatres, and be thankful that we get to enjoy these activities once again.
Finally, I’m thankful that the end is in sight. It’s not exactly near, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. And if we all do our part, we’ll get to it together.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
