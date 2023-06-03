The summer slowdown in sports is here, but I’ve still been at full speed.
Although official high school preps competition won’t resume until August, I’ve got plenty to keep myself busy these next few months.
And it’s not a typical day-to-day busy. The summertime allows me to work on different projects, investigations, and other various ideas I don’t normally have time for during the school year.
One obvious project is the football magazine. A lot of June is spent gathering all the schedules for area teams and sorting things like stats from the previous season, all while coming up with design and theme concepts.
By the time July rolls along, it’s time to kick it into another gear with media days, interviews, photos, and writing. A lot and lot of writing. There were more than 10,000 words printed in the 2022 magazine, with yours truly penning more than 8,000 of them myself.
I’ll also have various other projects throughout the summer like history projects, week-long series, and several non-sports projects that have me flexing some of my other non-writing skills.
Then there are the surprise stories that happen to fall into my lap, like last week’s visit from former college football coach and current studio analyst for CBS Houston Nutt.
I listened to an awesome speech Nutt delivered to student-athletes gathered at the McAlester camp, and had the opportunity to introduce myself to him.
Speaking of camps, a lot of those will be happening around the area this summer.
Sometimes I’m able to attend them, like I did this week with McAlester baseball’s kids camp. It’s always cool to see area coaches and players help build up and support the next generation, and I know it’s an absolute blast for the kids.
And sometimes still, I can’t be everywhere at once. Especially when I’m neck-deep in those big projects I mentioned. But that’s where the community comes in.
I’ll get a tip about a story or someone will send me a picture of a camp or an event, and I’ll do my best to put it into our pages to help highlight all the incredible things and people that make this area pretty special.
Because at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. Telling these stories in words and pictures, creating a snapshot of history that is being written right before our very eyes.
This summer will surely see me digging through the pages of past editions of this 127-year-old tradition of local journalism. I’m excited and honored to be adding my own contributions, and hope that whomever takes the mantle after I’m gone treats it with the same love and care — elevating it further as we all propel to the future together.
