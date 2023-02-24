OKLAHOMA CITY — This Buff is going to wrestle for gold.
McAlester wrestlers represented well at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Wrestling tournament on Friday, advancing to the semifinal and championship matches.
In the 106-pound class, Hutchison (29-2) opened his state tournament journey against Elgin’s Brice Martin.
Brice struck first with a takedown in the first period, but Hutchison answered with an escape and takedown to lead 3-2.
He stayed on the aggressive attack, using multiple reversals and nearfalls on the way to the 12-4 major decision to advance to the semifinal round against Grove’s Brysen Hoodenpyle on Friday night.
Hutchison earned a takedown in the first period, taking a 2-0 lead into the second. There, he nabbed two reversals, and wrapped things up with the pin in the third on the way to the dominant win.
The sophomore Buffalo will now advance to the state championship match, facing off against Guthrie's Kaiden Herendeen Saturday night.
In the 150-pound class, Kenneth Carter (25-5) is set to face Duncan’s Dayton Cross in the first round.
Carter wasted no time in getting to work, earning a takedown in the first period for the 2-0 lead.
He kept imposing his will throughout the next two periods, and ended the match early with a pin in the third period to advance to the semifinal round against Guthrie's Braden Hall.
Hall struck first with a takedown in the first period, leading 2-0. He earned three more points in the second, taking a 5-0 lead heading into the third period on the way to the win.
Carter will now advance to the consolation semifinals, facing off against Newcastle's Max Rinehart Saturday morning.
Here is the complete Class 5A scores and updated brackets for McAlester wrestlers at state. These will be updated as matches are decided:
5A-106
FRIDAY
SESSION I
WRESTLE-INS 9:30 a.m.
5001: Evan Colbert, Del City def. Zane Jackson, Edison (Fall 5:05)
5002: Brice Martin, Elgin def. Blayne Taber, Shawnee (9-1 MD)
FIRST ROUND 11 a.m.
5029: Kaiden Herendeen, Guthrie def. Evan Colbert (11-0 MD)
5030: Jacob Caviness, Tahlequah def. Foxx Kurtz, El Reno (3-0 Dec.)
5031: Brysen Hoodenpyle, Grove def. Jack Ensey, Duncan (Fall 3:44)
5032: Kam Hutchison, McAlester def. Brice Martin (12-4 MD)
SESSION II
FIRST ROUND CONSOLATION 5:30 p.m.
5085: Evan Colbert def. Foxx Kurtz (4-2 Dec.)
5086: Brice Martin def. Jack Ensey (14-9 Dec.)
SEMIFINALS 7:45 p.m.
5113: Kaiden Herendeen def. Jacob Caviness (Fall 3:26)
5114: Kam Hutchison def. Brysen Hoodenpyle (Fall 5:39)
SATURDAY
SESSION III
CONSOLATION SEMIS 10 a.m.
5141: Evan Colbert vs. Brysen Hoodenpyle
5142: Jacob Caviness vs. Brice Martin
CONSOLATION FINALS
5169: Winner 5141 vs. Winner 5142 (Winner named third place)
SESSION IV
FINALS 6 p.m.
5183: Kaiden Herendeen vs. Kam Hutchison (Winner named state champion)
5A-150
FRIDAY
SESSION I
WRESTLE-INS 9:30 a.m.
5015: Max Rinehart, Newcastle def. Hunter Davidson, El Reno 8-6 (Dec.)
5016: Braden Hall, Guthrie def. Ethan Peterson, Sapulpa 9-2 (Dec.)
FIRST ROUND 11 a.m.
5057: Grant Gober, Carl Albert def. Max Rinehart (8-0 MD)
5058: Jack Anglley, Elgin def. Mason Kidd, Coweta (Fall 2:41)
5059: Kenneth Carter, McAlester def. Dayton Cross, Duncan (Fall 4:54)
5060: Braden Hall def. Cooper Zickefoose, Claremore (5-3 Dec.)
SESSION II
FIRST ROUND CONSOLATION 5:30 p.m.
5099: Max Rinehart def. Mason Kidd (5-4 Dec.)
5100: Cooper Zickefoose def. Dayton Cross (Fall 4:54)
SEMIFINALS 7:45 p.m.
5127: Grant Gober def. Jack Anglley (Fall 0:53)
5128: Braden Hall def. Kenneth Carter (5-0 Dec.)
SATURDAY
SESSION III
CONSOLATION SEMIS 10 a.m.
5155: Max Rinehart vs. Kenneth Carter
5156: Jack Anglley vs. Cooper Zickefoose
CONSOLATION FINALS
5176: Winner 5155 vs. Winner 5156 (Winner named third place)
SESSION IV
FINALS 6 p.m.
5190: Winner 5127 vs. Winner 5128 (Winner named state champion)
