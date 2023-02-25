OKLAHOMA CITY — Kam Hutchison took one stone-faced look into the rafters before taking a deep breath and getting to work.
McAlester wrestlers are battling at the Oklahoma State Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Wrestling tournament Saturday at Jim Norick Arena in the second day of action, and Kenneth Carter advancing to the consolation semifinals and Hutchison being named state runner-up.
Coach Kydel Billy was proud of the Buffs making such a great showing at the state's top tournament, saying they did everything that was asked of them and going the extra mile. It's a lot to wrestle under those lights, but Billy knows his guys belong in the tournament.
“We’ve got to tell ourselves we’re good enough to be here. That’s our biggest takeaway,” Billy said. “We’re good enough to win state championships. We’ve just got to start believing it.”
He detailed the work ethic of Hutchison and Carter, and said the young sophomores are already turning into leaders for the wrestlers behind them.
“Kam and Kenneth work hard. Those are two of the hardest-working kids, I’d say they’re two of the hardest-working kids in McAlester athletics,” Billy said. “We’ve had an open room almost every Sunday over the last eight months, and I don’t think Kam missed one. Kenneth has been wrestling all year — he went to Fargo Nationals last year, he stayed hooked up as much as he possibly can.
“They’re setting great examples, and they’re just going to be juniors next year,” he added. “So as long as everybody just looks at Kam and Kenneth to lead the room, then I think those guys will step up and be the leaders that we need for our young group.”
Hutchison’s (29-3) journey to the title match began Friday morning, when he faced off against eventual-third-place-winner Brice Martin from Tulsa Edison. There, Hutchison earned a major decision win with a 12-4 score to advance to the semifinal round on Friday evening.
His next opponent was Grove’s Brysen Hoodenpyle. Hutchison again jumped into the lead, and used a pin in the third period to advance himself into Saturday’s championship matchup against Guthrie’s Kaiden Herendeen.
Herendeen struck first with an early takedown, but Hutchison wrestled back to earn a quick two points and even the match. But another takedown put Herendeen in the 4-2 lead after the opening period.
In the second, Herendeen nabbed another takedown, but a penalty point was awarded to Hutchison to make the score 6-3 heading into the final period.
Hutchison kept battling, earning a reversal in the third period to cut Herendeen’s lead to one. But as he looked for the final points to put himself over the top, the clock expired — earning Hutchison the runner-up honors.
In the morning session, sophomore 150-pound wrestler Kenneth Carter faced off against Max Rinehart of Newcastle in the consolation semifinals.
Carter advanced to the round after a first-round pin on Duncan’s Dayton Cross, and then falling in a tough battle against Guthrie’s Braden Hall in the semifinals on Friday night.
Carter’s match against Rinehart began with both wrestlers looking for an advantage, but finding none on the way to starting a scoreless second period. In the second, Carter chose to start in the down position, quickly earning an escape for the 1-0 lead.
Rinehart nabbed a late takedown with eight seconds left in the period, taking the 2-1 edge into the third. It was there both wrestlers once again battled for the upper hand, but Rinehart earned a late pin to move himself into the third-place match.
Carter finishes the season with a total record of 27 wins to just seven losses, a third-place regional finish, and advancement to the second day of the state tournament.
Billy said the uptick of the wrestling program at McAlester is definitely noticeable, and others are paying attention too.
“For a long time, we weren’t turning out state qualifiers, state placers, state champions — and the last few years, we’ve turned around and had a lot of state placers,” he said. “And we’ve got a good youth league full of kids. They are doing a great job."
And he said the future of the program is blazingly bright.
“The little ones came out and sent us off (to state), and that made me proud,” he said. “I think there’s a positive future coming for McAlester wrestling.”
Here is the complete Class 5A scores and updated brackets for McAlester wrestlers at state. These will be updated as matches are decided:
5A-106
FRIDAY
SESSION I
WRESTLE-INS 9:30 a.m.
5001: Evan Colbert, Del City def. Zane Jackson, Edison (Fall 5:05)
5002: Brice Martin, Elgin def. Blayne Taber, Shawnee (9-1 MD)
FIRST ROUND 11 a.m.
5029: Kaiden Herendeen, Guthrie def. Evan Colbert (11-0 MD)
5030: Jacob Caviness, Tahlequah def. Foxx Kurtz, El Reno (3-0 Dec.)
5031: Brysen Hoodenpyle, Grove def. Jack Ensey, Duncan (Fall 3:44)
5032: Kam Hutchison, McAlester def. Brice Martin (12-4 MD)
SESSION II
FIRST ROUND CONSOLATION 5:30 p.m.
5085: Evan Colbert def. Foxx Kurtz (4-2 Dec.)
5086: Brice Martin def. Jack Ensey (14-9 Dec.)
SEMIFINALS 7:45 p.m.
5113: Kaiden Herendeen def. Jacob Caviness (Fall 3:26)
5114: Kam Hutchison def. Brysen Hoodenpyle (Fall 5:39)
SATURDAY
SESSION III
CONSOLATION SEMIS 10 a.m.
5141: Evan Colbert def. Brysen Hoodenpyle (Fall 3:38)
5142: Brice Martin def. Jacob Caviness (SV-1 5-3)
CONSOLATION FINALS
5169: Brice Martin def. Evan Colbert (5-3 Dec., third place)
SESSION IV
FINALS 6 p.m.
5183: Kaiden Herendeen def. Kam Hutchison (6-5 Dec., championship)
5A-150
FRIDAY
SESSION I
WRESTLE-INS 9:30 a.m.
5015: Max Rinehart, Newcastle def. Hunter Davidson, El Reno 8-6 (Dec.)
5016: Braden Hall, Guthrie def. Ethan Peterson, Sapulpa 9-2 (Dec.)
FIRST ROUND 11 a.m.
5057: Grant Gober, Carl Albert def. Max Rinehart (8-0 MD)
5058: Jack Anglley, Elgin def. Mason Kidd, Coweta (Fall 2:41)
5059: Kenneth Carter, McAlester def. Dayton Cross, Duncan (Fall 4:54)
5060: Braden Hall def. Cooper Zickefoose, Claremore (5-3 Dec.)
SESSION II
FIRST ROUND CONSOLATION 5:30 p.m.
5099: Max Rinehart def. Mason Kidd (5-4 Dec.)
5100: Cooper Zickefoose def. Dayton Cross (Fall 4:54)
SEMIFINALS 7:45 p.m.
5127: Grant Gober def. Jack Anglley (Fall 0:53)
5128: Braden Hall def. Kenneth Carter (5-0 Dec.)
SATURDAY
SESSION III
CONSOLATION SEMIS 10 a.m.
5155: Max Rinehart def. Kenneth Carter (Fall 4:57)
5156: Cooper Zickefoose def. Jack Anglley (7-1 Dec.)
CONSOLATION FINALS
5176: Cooper Zickefoose def. Max Rinehart (12-1 MD, third place)
SESSION IV
FINALS 6 p.m.
5190: Grant Gober vs. Braden Hall (Winner named state champion)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.