It all comes down to this, as these Buffs have a chance to make history.
Two McAlester wrestlers will be facing the competition at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State tournament Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds, looking to make their mark at the top of their class.
Kam Hutchison and Kenneth Carter both qualified for the state tournament after strong showings at last week’s regional at Pryor, finishing with a first and third place finish, respectively. Coach Kydel Billy said he was proud of his wrestlers and how they powered their way to success.
“We had awesome performances from Kam and Kenneth, phenomenal performances,” he said. “They just went out and wrestled lights out.”
Billy also mentioned how the Buffs didn’t let any roadblocks slow them down, as he exampled with Carter’s competition in the 150-pound regional.
“Kenneth had an extremely difficult path. He had five returning state qualifiers at his weight, one of them was a returning state placer,” he said.
And after a tough, narrow loss, Carter battled back to ensure his spot in the state tournament.
“That loss might have been good for him, because he came back on a rampage in his next two matches,” Billy said. “We had a game plan, and Kenneth stuck to it perfect. He took him down, rode him, just pretty much dictated all three phases of the game. Just non-stop control.”
Billy said they knew Hutchison, who was the top guy in the 106-pound class in his regional, had what it took to be the best in his class — he just had to show it.
“He came out and wrestled just like we needed him to,” Billy said. “We spoke it to him all week, said ‘hey, you’re going to be the number one guy. You’ve got to prove it now.’
“I don’t think he underrated any of them, wrestled them all like they’re state champions,” he added.
Now, the Buffs are turning their attention to the state tournament. Billy said both will have their work cut out for them, but has every bit of faith they can finish the fight.
“(Carter) will be the only non-returning state qualifier at his weight. He’s got a tough path. But after wrestling (last) weekend, I think he can get it done.
“If (Hutchison) stays tough again and wrestles like he did (at regionals) again, he’s got as good of a chance to win a state title as anybody else we’ve ever had,” he said.
Hutchison comes into the tournament with a record of 27 wins and just two losses, while Carter boasts a record of 25 wins to just five losses. But they’ve been hard at work in the days leading up to the tournament preparing for any and all scenarios.
“We’ve got all the kids in the room still…We’re going to get Kam and Kenneth ready,” Billy said. “Initiation mentality, we’re all just going to circle around them, and we’re going to stay on them constantly.”
Previewing the brackets for each wrestler, Billy said there’s plenty of opportunity for success for the Buffs.
Looking at the 106-pound class, he said Hutchison has already met and defeated the top wrestler from the west — Guthrie’s Kaiden Herendeen. So if they meet in the final, big things could happen in that potential rematch.
As for the 150-pound class, west No. 1 Grant Gober from Carl Albert has wrestled against Carter before as well — helping lead to a formulated plan with plenty of first-hand experience.
And planning and experience will become a major key for the Buffs as they’ve worked to fine tune every facet of their game.
“The Gober kid from Carl Albert, when he wrestled Kenneth, he was just on him non-stop. So we’re going to try to simulate that and give him no rest — just constantly on top of him,” Billy said. “Same thing for Kam, we’re going to simulate — Kam’s weakness is going to be neutral, going for takedowns. He’s still good at it, but that’s his weakest phase.
“We’re probably the best leg-riders in the state,” he added. “So we’re going to work with Kam on getting people down, and making sure they stay down.”
The OSSAA State Wrestling tournaments are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Jim Norick Arena at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. There will be four sessions, two per day.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. on the first session Friday, and 4 p.m. for the second session. Doors will reopen for session three on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., with the final session opening at 4 p.m.
Here is the complete Class 5A brackets for McAlester wrestlers at state:
5A-106
FRIDAY
SESSION I
WRESTLE-INS 9:30 a.m.
5001: Zane Jackson, Edison vs. Evan Colbert, Del City
5002: Brice Martin, Elgin vs. Blayne Taber, Shawnee
FIRST ROUND 11 a.m.
5029: Kaiden Herendeen, Guthrie vs. Winner 5001
5030: Foxx Kurtz, El Reno vs. Jacob Caviness, Tahlequah
5031: Jack Ensey, Duncan vs. Brysen Hoodenpyle, Grove
5032: Winner 5002 vs. Kam Hutchison, McAlester
SESSION II
FIRST ROUND CONSOLATION 5:30 p.m.
5085: Loser 5029 vs. Loser 5030
5086: Loser 5031 vs. Loser 5032
SEMIFINALS 7:45 p.m.
5113: Winner 5029 vs. Winner 5030
5114: Winner 5031 vs. Winner 5032
SATURDAY
SESSION III
CONSOLATION SEMIS 10 a.m.
5141: Winner 5085 vs. Loser 5114
5142: Loser 5113 vs. Winner 5086
CONSOLATION FINALS
5169: Winner 5141 vs. Winner 5142 (Winner named third place)
SESSION IV
FINALS 6 p.m.
5183: Winner 5113 vs. Winner 5114 (Winner named state champion)
5A-150
FRIDAY
SESSION I
WRESTLE-INS 9:30 a.m.
5015: Max Rinehart, Newcastle vs. Hunter Davidson, El Reno
5016: Braden Hall, Guthrie vs. Ethan Peterson, Sapulpa
FIRST ROUND 11 a.m.
5057: Grant Gober, Carl Albert vs. Winner 5015
5058: Jack Anglley, Elgin vs. Mason Kidd, Coweta
5059: Dayton Cross, Duncan vs. Kenneth Carter, McAlester
5060: Winner 5016 vs. Cooper Zickefoose, Claremore
SESSION II
FIRST ROUND CONSOLATION 5:30 p.m.
5099: Loser 5057 vs. Loser 5058
5100: Loser 5059 vs. Loser 5060
SEMIFINALS 7:45 p.m.
5127: Winner 5057 vs. Winner 5058
5128: Winner 5059 vs. Winner 5060
SATURDAY
SESSION III
CONSOLATION SEMIS 10 a.m.
5155: Winner 5099 vs. Loser 5128
5156: Loser 5127 vs. Winner 5100
CONSOLATION FINALS
5176: Winner 5155 vs. Winner 5156 (Winner named third place)
SESSION IV
FINALS 6 p.m.
5190: Winner 5127 vs. Winner 5128 (Winner named state champion)
