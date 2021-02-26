Trey Howard put his name in the history books.
The McAlester senior wrestler fought his way to a placing finish, rounding out his career with a fourth place finish in the 160 weight class at the Class 5A state wrestling tournament at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Friday.
Howard started the day with an opening round tilt against Shawnee’s Cade Chamblin, where the Buff recorded a 7-2 decision to advance to the next round.
There, Howard faced off against Durant’s Cory Hicks, who used a late first-period takedown to get the narrow 2-0 win and putting Howard on the left side of the bracket.
Undeterred with laser focus, Howard next geared up for his match against Tahlequah’s Jayden Moore. The Buff used multiple takedowns on the way to a 5-3 win to officially place and advance to the third place match.
In that final match, Howard faced off against Sapulpa’s Cayden Willingham. Willingham struck first with a takedown and near fall in the first period, but Howard responded with an escape and a takedown of his own to put himself on the board.
In the second period, Willinghelm nabbed an escape and a takedown to put some space between he and Howard. The Buff would score another escape in the third, but Willinghelm would come up with the win — securing a fourth place finish for Howard.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
