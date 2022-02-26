Nate Hutchison has put his name in the McAlester history books.
The senior wrestler battled his way through the competition at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association State Wrestling tournament on Saturday, finishing in fourth place in the 5A-120 Class.
After taking an opening round win on Friday night, Hutchison advanced the second day of action alongside teammate and fellow senior Gunnar Spence.
Spence opened with a win over MacArthur’s Braden Brown, with Spence earning a pin to secure the victory. He next faced off against Durant’s Cory Hicks, who took the win and sent Spence to the blood rounds.
It was there he faced Shawnee’s Spencer Rochelle, with the senior Buff falling in a hard-fought bout.
Hutchison faced off against Clay Gates from Collinsville, with his opponent winning and sending the Buff to the blood round.
It was there that he handily defeated Robert Burke from Bishop Kelley to advance to the third-place match and ensuring his spot in the placings.
Hutchison was met by Chi Sanders from Altus as the pair battled it out on the mat. Sanders jumped into the lead with a reversal and two near falls in the first period to take an early lead.
But Hutchison battled back, using an escape and two takedowns to tie up the match at 7-7 and send it into overtime. Although the two fought to the end, it’d be Sanders scoring in overtime to take the third-place win.
