Buffaloes are known as strong, intimidating animals, and the McAlester wrestling team embodied the spirit of their school mascot on the mat Thursday night.
McAlester hosted Senior Night festivities in Bob Brumley Gymnasum as the Buffs battled against the Poteau Pirates, where the Buffs strong-armed their way to the 30-21 win.
The night began with Nate Hutchison, who took a dominating win with a pin that brought a roar from the crowd. Zane Vaughan followed that up with a pin of his own to put McAlester up 18-0.
After matches by Gunnar Spence and Jeremiah Thomason, the Buffs found themselves leading Poteau 21-6. Next up was senior Trey Howard, who defeated Poteau's Caden Warren 10-6 to give McAlester three more points.
Seniors continued to step up for the Buffs, as Larry Lowe rocketed out to a 9-4 win, and Caleb Squyers took a dramatic 4-3 — escaping in the final seconds of the third period to send the crowd into a frenzy.
Ultimately, the Buffs would be too much for the Pirates, as McAlester sailed to the Senior Night victory.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will travel to Midwest City to face off in the Carl Albert Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Here are the results from McAlester’s dual against Poteau:
106: Hayden Jones (M) win by forfeit
120: Nate Hutchison (M) def. Ian Thorpe (P), pin
132: Zane Vaughn (M) def. J.T. Lowe (P), pin
145: Gunnar Spence (M) def. Zane Hendrix (P), 13-10
152: Kody Coyle (P) def. Jeremiah Thomason (M), pin
160: Trey Howard (M) def. Caden Warren (P), 10-6
170: Larry Lowe (M) def. Jance Summers (P), 9-4
182: Caleb Squyers (M) Luke Brooks (P), 4-3
195: Jake Patterson (P) def. Lane Nohelty (M), pin
220: Austin Restine (P) def. Jayden Shumway (M), 4-2
285: Will Restine (P) win by forfeit
