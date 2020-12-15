While the snow glistened outside of Bob Brumley Gymnasium, the action was heating up inside as the Buffs held their first home dual of the season against Muskogee on Tuesday.
Although the Buffs never let up and fought hard in every match, the Roughers were able to take the win 51-30.
In the opening match of the night, the Roughers struck first with a win. After forfeits in the next few classes, the Buffs trailed Muskogee 30-6.
In the 152 class, Gunnar Spence started with a quick two points in the first period. His opponent answered with a takedown of his own, but Spence escaped to retake the lead. The same sequence followed, and two two wrestlers started the third period tied at 4-4.
But Muskogee would get a late takedown in the period and held off a strong rally by Spence to take the win 6-4.
In the next match, Andrew Majors shot out of the gate to take a 4-1 lead after the first period. He continued to take control into the second period, resulting in a pin and the win.
In the 170 class, Trey Howard fought for a 2-1 lead after the opening period. In the second period, Howard stayed in control to lead heading into the final frame. That’s when Howard scored a reversal and a pin to seal the win.
After a pair of forfeits from Muskogee, McAlester cut into the Roughers lead 39-30. But the Roughers took a pair of pins in the final two matchups to take the win.
The Buffs are next scheduled to hit the road as they face off with Ft. Gibson on Thursday.
The following are the complete match results:
Muskogee 51, McAlester 30
106: Blake Walden (Mus) def. Maddie Merrick (McA), 9-0
113: Jacob Wolf (Mus) wins by forfeit
120: Nate Hutchison (McA) wins by forfeit
126: Brandon Batise (Mus) wins by forfeit
132: Brenden Wilson (Mus) wins by forfeit
138: Muskogee wins by forfeit
145: Tyler Coleman (Mus) def. Jeremiah Thomas (McA), 12-2
152: Thomas Lewis (Mus) def. Gunnar Spence (McA), 6-4
160: Andrew Majors (McA) def Thomas Lewis (Mus), pin
170: Trey Howard (McA) def. Nathaniel Lewis (Mus), 4-1
182: McAlester wins by forfeit
195: Caleb Squyres (McA) wins by forfeit
220: Allan Hill (Mus) def. Lane Nohlty (McA), 5-1
285: Kenan Adams (Mus) def. Garrett Buxton (McA), 2-0
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
