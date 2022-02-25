Wrestlers hit the mats on Friday night in the first round of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association State Wrestling Tournament in Oklahoma City, with several locals earning opening wins.
Senior McAlester Buff Nate Hutchison advanced to the semifinal round after taking a decisive win over El Reno’s Hudson Brooks.
Brooks earned a takedown at the start of the period, but Hutchison responded with a reversal. He then took control, pinning Brooks for the win.
McAlester senior Gunnar Spence also took an opening round win, taking down MacArthur’s Braden Brown. Both wrestlers had earned points from reversals before Spence took control and used a pin for the win.
Hutchison will next face off against Collinsville’s Clay Gates while Spence will take on Durant’s Cory Hicks in the semifinals, scheduled for Saturday afternoon with weigh-ins to begin at 8:30 a.m. and semifinal matches to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Wilburton freshman Denver Patzack took a 10-6 win in his wrestle-in match to advance in the bracket. Next, he faced off against Aidan O’Dell, where he fell to the wrestler from Blackwell.
Patzack will next battle against Mannford’s Barrett Hilton in the consolation semifinals on Saturday, with those matches set to begin 10:30 a.m.
