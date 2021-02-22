These Buffs are headed to the big stage.
McAlester faced off with wrestlers from across the eastern portion of the state during the Class 5A wrestling regionals, with three Buffs placing and moving on to the state tournament.
In the 120 class, Nate Hutchison placed fourth after notching a win of 12-0 against Sapulpa’s Garret Munson before a narrow loss put Hutchison in the third place match. And although he fell to Hudson Henslick from Collinsville, the young Buff had already secured his place at the state tournament.
In the 160 class, Trey Howard took an opening 6-0 win over Estaban Avalos from Will Rogers before a narrow loss in the next match put him into the third place slot. But the senior Buff battled to a 3-2 decision to take a third place finish and a spot in the state tournament.
In the 182 class, Caleb Squyers took a 3-0 win over Glenpool’s Brayden Nelson to start things off. He would be defeated in the next match, but not before solidifying his spot in the upcoming state tournament.
The Class 5A state wrestling tournament is set for Friday, Feb. 26 at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City with the first session set to start at 9 a.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.