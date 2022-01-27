The Buffs weren't going to be taken down easily.
McAlester battled Checotah in Senior Night festivities on Thursday, with the Buffs falling 39-37 in a down-to-the-wire dual.
Coach Kydel Billy said that his squad knew they were going to meet some tough competition, but were ready to face it head on.
“It was a hard dual. Checotah always has some tough kids,” he said. “We’ve just got to build on it. We knew this was going to be a tough year."
The Buffs came hot out of the gate, with Luke Clifton and Nate Hutchison earning early pins to give McAlester a 12-6 lead. But the Wildcats struck right back, earning win in the next two matches to take the lead 18-12.
Next up was the 138 match, where Jackson Kidd faced Checotah’s Mitchell Tanner. The two wrestlers battled back and forth in the first, but Tanner jumped out in front and sealed the win with a pin.
In the 145 match between Kenneth Carter and Tanner Jones, the pair held their opponent scoreless to send it into sudden death overtime. That’s when Carter made a lightning-quick move to earn two points and take a win for the Buffs.
Later in the 160 match, McAlester’s Corbin Prince faced off against Garrett Bishop. Prince immediately went to work, bolting out to take a 9-0 win and trim the Checotah lead down to 27-19.
A string of forfeits followed in the next few matches, decimating the Wildcat lead as the Buffs pushed out in front 37-33.
It would all come down to the 285 match, as Jayden Shumway faced the final opponent of the night. After a defensive first to keep both sides scoreless, Checotah secured a final pin in the second to take the narrow win over the Buffs.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will participate in the Maverick Conference on Jan. 28-29 before participating in the Glenpool Warrior Classic on Feb. 4-5.
As McAlester prepares to battle it out in the postseason and will say goodbye to its senior class upon its completion, Billy praised his senior Buffs on what they’ve brought to the program.
He also gave a nod to his underclassmen, which he said are going to do big things moving forward.
“We're young, but we have a good future,” Billy said.
Here are the full results from the dual vs. Checotah:
106: Luke Clifton (M) def. Lelan Phillips (C), pin
113: Colt Callett (C) def. Kam Hutchison (M), pin
120: Nate Hutchison (M) def. Dalton Murray (C), pin
126: Kieth Maguire (C) def. Adam Dixon (M), pin
132: Jake Davidson (C) def. Ayden Hayes (M), pin
138: Mitchell Tanner (C) def. Jackson Kidd (M), pin
145: Kenneth Carter (M) def. Tanner Jones (C), 2-0 (OT)
152: Jaydon Cozy (C) def. Lane Nohelty (M), 5-1
160: Corbin Price 2-0 (M) def. Garrett Bishop (C), 9-0
170: McAlester win by forfeit
182: McAlester win by forfeit
195: McAlester win by forfeit
220: Checotah win by forfeit
285: Jonah (C) def. Jayden Shumway (M), pin
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
