McAlester volleyball celebrated senior night as they faced off against Seminole on Thursday, with the Lady Buffs taking the win 3-1.
In the first set, Seminole jumped out to a quick 9-3 lead and McAlester called a timeout. After that, Dayana Wright got a kill and the serve for the Lady Buffs. Magen Monks took over on the serve, and started piling up aces to bring the score to a 15-11 deficit.
Seminole was able to score and take back the serve, but the Lady Buffs answered right back. Erin Wilkinson recorded an ace of her own to bring the score to a 19-16 Seminole lead.
McAlester was able to take the lead away from the Lady Chieftans after a kill by monks to make the score 21-20 and send the crowd into roaring cheers. But Seminole was able to get back on top and take the first set.
In the second set, the Lady Buffs jumped out to a quick lead, but Seminole was able to answer and take the lead back.
McAlester stayed resilient, and a block in the net brought the Lady Cheiftan lead to 9-8. After trading serves and points, McAlester called a timeout as Seminole led 14-8.
The Lady Buffs began to battle back, with a kill by Wright and a block by Jacy Martinez to bring the lead down to four. That was followed up with an ace by Janai Riddle, and the Lady Buffs began threatening to take the lead.
Using back-to-back kills, McAlester tied the set at 21-21. The Lady Buffs were able to finish strong and take the second set with a score 25-22 to even the match at one set apiece.
In the third set, the Lady Chieftans started strong, but McAlester took advantage of miscues by their opponents to bring the Seminole lead down to 9-5.
Another kill by Wright put McAlester back on the serve, where they fought back against Seminole to make the score 11-8 in favor of the Lady Chieftans.
Energy in the building increased as the Lady Buffs continued to battle. A block by Samantha Moore brought the score within two points. That helped shift momentum, and the Lady Buffs tied the set at 15-15.
McAlester kept its foot on the accelerator, and jumped out to a 22-18 lead late in the set. After dramatic saves and cohesive teamwork, the Lady Buffs held off Seminole to take the set 25-18 and a 2-1 match lead.
In the fourth set, the Lady Buffs were the ones to jump to a quick lead. With the crowd buzzing with energy, McAlester stampeded out to a 8-3 lead.
Wilkinson took over on serves, recording an ace. The Lady Buffs followed that will a kill to lead 15-6, and rode the tide to a 25-14 set win to secure the match.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.