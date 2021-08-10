The Lady Buffs came ready to play.
McAlester charged out of the gate as it faced off against East Central, with the Lady Buffs taking the 3-0 in the season opener on Tuesday in Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
In the first set, the Lady Cardinals jumped to a 7-5 lead. But both teams remained resilient, trading points through multiple serves.
But a service ace from Magen Monks set into motion a string of scores for McAlester, and back-to-back aces from Dayana Wright put the Lady Buffs ahead 18-13. McAlester used the momentum to hold off the Lady Cardinals and take the first set with a score of 25-18.
In the second set, it was the Lady Buffs who charged out to a lead. Aces from Brooke Jacob helped lead to an 8-1 McAlester lead and force a timeout for East Central. Jacob returned with another couple of service aces, and nice kills by Wright and Gracey Glenn set the Lady Buffs onto a large scoring run.
McAlester rode the tsunami of momentum out to a 21-3 lead. East Central would manage to take over the serve, but the Lady Buffs battled to take it right back.
The Lady Cardinals then started ebbing at the large lead, but an aggressive kill by Jacob stopped the run in its tracks and McAlester took control for the 25-7 set win.
In the third set, both teams battled back and forth trading points. The Lady Buffs got a timely kill from Samantha Moore, which led to separation between the two teams.
McAlester gathered steam, and rattled off a scoring run to lead 15-6. East Central tried to make a run of its own, but kills from Moore and Glenn set the Lady Buffs back in motion once again.
With a substantial lead, back-to-back aces from Mallori Marchant put McAlester one score away from the win. East Central took back control of the serve, but the Lady Buffs stood strong — scoring the final point and the opening match win.
The Lady Buffs will return to action on Thursday inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium — where they will host Okay in varsity action beginning at 4:30 p.m. — and on Aug. 19 against Memorial.
