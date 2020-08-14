Fans looking to travel to watch the Lady Buffs at the Chouteau Volleyball Tournament will have to abide by special coronavirus protection protocol laid out by the host school.
McAlester is set to compete in the first tournament of the year at Chouteau this weekend — but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will be certain guidelines and procedures that all teams and fans must follow.
Eight teams are set to compete in the Chouteau Tournament, with two pools consisting of four teams apiece. In Pool A, Summit Christian, Chouteau, Eagle Point, and East Central will face off, while Salina, McAlester, Yale, and Nathan Hale make up Pool B.
The top three teams from each pool will advance to Saturday’s six team consolation bracket play with the top team in each pool receiving a bye. Bracket play will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
But there will also be new rules in place, as teams will not change sides during a match. If a team is not playing, they and their fans must leave the gym until the next match they are set to play. You will be provided with a ticket or stamp for re-entry.
Fans will be required to wear masks and sign in at the gate, and will be allowed to enter the gym once both teams have entered their bench areas. Fans are also asked to practice social distancing when possible and to be courteous to others around them.
The Lady Buffs began the day Friday against Nathan Hale, where McAlester took the match win after dominating the first two sets of play 25-5 and 25-7. Next came a highly contested match against Salina, who defeated McAlester with scores in both sets of 25-18.
The Lady Buffs will next face off against Yale at 3:30 p.m.
